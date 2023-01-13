HLGU begins 2023 with full accreditation, new 1+1 nursing program

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) here began 2023 with full accreditation, after the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) reviewed the school’s financial matters late last year.

Meanwhile, the school continues to advance its educational mission – most recently by announcing a new program in its School of Nursing

At the end of November, HLGU announced that the HLC changed the university’s status from financially distressed to Accredited (Probation) for a period of not more than two years.

During the probation period, HLC will review how the school and its board of trustees have addressed three financial issues out of forty-seven “Core Components and Assumed Practices” used to accredit universities. This affords HLGU a reasonable period to demonstrate sustained fiscal and enrollment health, school officials said.

The HLC noted in its report that HLGU has made progress and that HLGU trustees have a plan to provide closer oversight of its financial situations.

“We are working closely with the HLC,” trustee chairman Mark Anderson said. “We have already taken substantive steps to address the matters identified by HLC.”

“Great days are ahead for HLGU. Faculty, staff, students and their families, alumni, donors, and friends can be confident in the quality of an HLGU education,” HLGU President Robert Matz said.

In order to create long term financial sustainability, HLGU is presently engaged in a strategic planning process. As a part of this process, community members and churches have partnered with the HLGU team to identify key strategic initiatives.

Early results of these plans include: HLGU’s full tuition partnership with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (https://www.hlg.edu/academics/academic-departments/nursing/free-nursing/) and Pathways to Proficiency program (https://www.hlg.edu/academics/online/education-online/), allowing those working in the school systems to become licensed teachers without leaving their current classrooms.

Matz summarizes, “The Lord is doing a new work on our campus as we renew our commitment to transforming lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a biblical worldview.”

School of Nursing announces 1+1 Nursing program

In December, HLGU announced another program that promises to advance the school’s mission. The university’s Craigmiles School of Nursing now provides a 1 + 1 program as an option available to HLGU nursing students.

The 1 + 1 program gives nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing (PN) Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an Associates of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

The 1 + 1 program helps to consolidate the resources of the nursing faculty at HLGU to best serve students. The new curriculum offers a streamlined process of progressive tracks, allowing students to obtain a more robust degree from HLGU.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with skilled LPNs and RNs, including ASNs and others, in a variety of healthcare settings,” HLGU Nursing Instructor Lois Storrs said. “I have also had the opportunity to see skilled nursing students graduate from the Craigmiles School of Nursing who become successful LPNs and RNs in their chosen fields.

“Our main goal is to present and facilitate a nursing curriculum in a Christian environment that offers a streamlined program and process of progressive tracks in the field of nursing.”

As the need for qualified LPNs and RNs continues to grow in Northeast Missouri, the 1 + 1 program is a great opportunity for Hannibal-area nursing students to get their certification or degree.

Through HLGU’s financially-supported nursing program in partnership with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), students that are accepted to HLGU and apply to work at HRHS can have their entire tuition and fees covered. You can learn more about HLGU’s Free Nursing program at www.hlg.edu/freenursing.

“We are excited to be able to offer this option as it consolidates the Practical Nursing program and the first year of the Registered Nursing Program,” said Kathy Gunn, assistant director of the Craigmiles School of Nursing and associate professor of nursing. “It allows for a seamless transition for LPNs desiring to complete the Associate of Science in Nursing degree.”

“It is wonderful to see HLGU’s nursing faculty taking the initiative to strengthen our nursing program. We believe the 1 + 1 program, combined with weekly additional review sessions for each course, will continue to propel our nursing program forward” said Julie Albee, interim Vice President of Academic Administration. “HLGU is a great place to reach your goal of becoming a nurse.”