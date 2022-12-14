A fitting close for people of faith

For 2021, the International Mission Board posted the following statistics: 592,408 people heard the gospel; there were 176,795 new believers, and 22,744 new churches. Our team of missionaries could not have attained those benchmarks were it not for your participation in the gospel through the Cooperative Program and the designated Lottie Moon Offering you gave through your local church, where every dollar goes to the mission field.

And yet most of the world remains lost – 59 percent of the world today is considered unreached – meaning Jesus is not known or named among 4.5 billion people. IMB translates this information for us so that we know at least 157,690 people die every day without Christ and enter a merciless hell. The masses of the world just don’t know about the grace of God found only by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Last year, I applauded your extravagant generosity to the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions. More than $4 million was given above your tithe through Missouri Baptist churches to deploy our IMB personnel, many of whom serve in places that most of us cannot spell, much less pronounce.

Our Lottie Moon Offering goal is $4 million this year, and $3.73 million has already arrived at our MBC office. Most of that already has been deployed to the mission field. The beauty of our SBC system is that state conventions do not sit on the money we receive from our churches. Within days, not months, not quarterly, but within days your gifts to the IMB are distributed to the IMB projects and personnel that are key to reaching lost people with sustainable gospel ministry.

In the closing days of 2022, I encourage you to carefully consider the mind of the Lord. He loves a generous giver. He prospers those who are more in love with Him than the perishable stuff of this world. Let’s have a fitting close to 2022 and a year of extraordinary faith in 2023.

Missouri Missions Offering 2022

I shudder at the responsibility of a record-breaking state missions offering. As of today (Dec. 12), The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering for state projects is once again in record territory. Last month, we shattered our goal of $740,000. Now, our churches have given nearly $950,000. Thank you, Missouri Baptists. We are humbled to steward this resources.

This offering is so unique. It is the primary funding for our Student Summer Missions and Mentoring Initiative. Our Missouri Baptist Children’s Home receives 17 percent of the goal. Associations receive 10 percent of what is given by the churches in their respective association. Disaster Relief projects are blessed by this collaborative offering. And the other projects are worthy of support.

Our entities at work

All six of our Missouri Baptist entities are making great headway toward achieving their respective mission of equipping people to be transformers in the communities they serve. Some could use a substantial end-of-year gift to accelerate their work into the next year.

Specifically, Hannibal-LaGrange University could use some end-of- year giving. They weathered the financial duress they experienced in the fall but need more because the crisis was huge. They welcomed the accountability of the Higher Learning Commission to help them work through some long-term systemic issues. They have amazing opportunities ahead as they uniquely equip the next generation of students with a biblical worldview in whatever profession they may be studying.

MBC’s other educational institutions (Southwest Baptist University and Missouri Baptist University) are flourishing, and they need three things: prayer, students and individual donors. Like HLGU, they are solidly biblical and committed to equipping students with a worldview that points people to Christ in every field of study.

A final word

Sharon and I and the MBC state missionary staff pray that you and yours experience a wonderful celebration of the first coming of our Lord Jesus. We join with you in deep anticipation of His magnificent, glorious return. May we live holy, speak with purity, and tell the Good News!