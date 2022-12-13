Fayette church helps Wooldridge fire transplants with housing, love

FAYETTE – When a wildfire swept through the town of Wooldridge on Oct. 22, it took out 15 homes and displaced several families. It damaged the church and some commercial buildings.

One family was able to relocate to a rental home in Fayette, some 30 miles to the north. There the home was a roof over their heads but not much more. It lacked working plumbing or heating.

Pastor Ken Stacy, of Hillside Baptist Church, Fayette, was notified of the family’s needs. He made a visit to the family and then mobilized some volunteers to help this displaced family.

He said, “There were three or four space heaters running when I stopped by.”

The couple’s home had been destroyed by a quick-moving fire in Wooldridge which had been sparked by a malfunctioning combine in a grain field. Fierce winds drove the wildfire through the town as the residents evacuated quickly, taking almost nothing with them.

Stacy said, “They had no hot water, and I looked at the plumbing. It had been patched up and there were lots of leaking pipes.” In addition to that, the drains were all malfunctioning. The water was just draining out from broken pipes under the house.

So Stacy rallied some volunteers and they tore out the bathroom floor. They installed new plumbing in the bathroom and then went to work on the hot water heater. It needed some parts but was repairable.

He said, “When we told them what we were going to do, the lady started crying. She said, “I finally have hope.”

Several churches in the Fayette community have worked together to help the family get furniture and bedding. They have a television which now can get two channels with an antenna. There was a wood stove furnished, and the family has wood. Someone donated a refrigerator and then a Christmas tree was delivered for the couple.

Pastor Stacy said the couple attended the Hillside church on Sunday. The pastor stopped by to check on them on Sunday afternoon and they reported they felt welcomed by the church. Stacy said the church just wanted to share the love of God with this displaced family, and they hope they can help them physically, as well as spiritually.

He encouraged anyone who would like to assist this family to get in touch with him at: Hillside Baptist Church, 140 Hwy 5 & 240, Fayette, MO 65248. Pastor Stacy may be reached at 615-925-9041 or e-mail at hillsidebcfayette@att.net.