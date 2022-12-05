Lessons from a letter writer

When I was much younger, I had the opportunity to be part of a team transcribing unopened Charles Spurgeon letters. Charles H. Spurgeon, the renowned “Prince of Preachers,” was reported to pen up to 500 personal letters per week. Over the course of his ministry, hundreds of his letters were deemed undeliverable for one reason or another. Many ended up in the “dead letter” bin of London’s General Post Office. Given Spurgeon’s popularity, most of these letters were preserved and eventually passed on to Regent’s Park, the Baptist College of the Oxford University system.

The process of opening the sealed letters was carefully supervised. Once opened and deemed an authentic by the curator, he would turn the letter over to me or another team member to be transcribed onto a computer. At first, the very thought of being the first person to read a authentic Spurgeon letter was exhilarating! This excitement soon wore off as letter after letter was a handwritten plea for pence and pounds to support the construction of the Metropolitan Tabernacle, the London church made famous by the preacher and personalities who came there to hear God’s word.

My original aspiration was to open a letter that would leapfrog history’s understanding of this theological giant I had esteemed since a teenager. Instead, I found myself typing into a word processer letter upon letter of pastoral pleas for a pledge. It was only after two decades of hindsight and reflection I came to recognize my original ambition was fulfilled. Great leaders never neglect the realities of ministry. Charles Spurgeon understood something many ministers fail to understand. Our call as Christian leaders includes challenging Christians to God honoring stewardship. Sometimes when we sing, “Jesus Paid It All,” we misguidedly hope that includes our financial obligations. And in a way, it does. When Jesus saved us, all that was ours became His. Mr. Spurgeon simply reminded believers of this truth.

Spurgeon was unapologetic in asking those blessed by the church and ministry that would soon become known as The Metropolitan Tabernacle to support the effort faithfully and sacrificially.

As we approach the Christmas season, I would invite you to join Julie and me in giving lasting gifts that support the ministries that advance the gospel, honor God and spread true Christian goodwill and charity.