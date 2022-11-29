HLGU’s ‘Freedom on the Inside’ program receives book donation from Souvay Memorial Library

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) announces a partnership between the Souvay Memorial Library at Kenrick Glennon Seminary in St. Louis and HLGU’s Freedom on the Inside program at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

The Souvay Memorial Library benefits from the donation of many books and materials, but sometimes receives duplicate donations of works that are already in the collection. In this partnership with the Freedom on the Inside program, Souvay donates books to the JCCC library for student use. Souvay will prioritize duplicate donations from major theologians and church fathers for donation to the Freedom on the Inside Library.

These works have been made available to Freedom on the Inside students for the Fall 2022 semester and will be available moving forward.

“As director of Freedom on the Inside, the students and I are thankful for this gift, and eagerly wait to use this gift in our academic pursuit of God’s glory,” said Freedom on the Inside Site Director Rodrick Sweet.

HLGU and Souvay Memorial Library would like to thank the MOBIUS courier service for making this partnership feasible.

You can find out more about HLGU’s Freedom on the Inside program by clicking here.