MBU trustees approve new academic programs, faculty, fundraising campaign

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Baptist University Board of Trustees approved seven new academic offerings, several faculty appointments and the launch of a $12 million fundraising campaign at its regularly scheduled meeting, Oct. 20.

The Board approved graduate certificates in Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Church Revitalization, Mathematics Education, Strategic Leadership. In addition, the Board approved a graduate Trauma Informed Educator Certificate in an effort to help educators recognize trauma and provide support to students who have experienced adverse and traumatic childhood experiences.

At the undergraduate level, the Board approved a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in Musical Theatre degree. The BFA is a performance-focused degree, and students admitted into the program will meet advanced levels of skill in acting, singing and dancing. Graduates would be qualified to work in various aspects of the theatre industry (actor, choreographer, director, music director, designer, crew member) as well as the entertainment industry at large (singer/performer, church musician, etc.). Theatre graduates are also excellent candidates for graduate work in the entertainment industry (M.F.A. programs) as well as other industries outside of fields in the Fine Arts area.

The Board also approved the following faculty appointments: Kaj Kayij-Wint to Assistant Professor for Counselor Education, Kanisha Moye as Instructor of Social Work and Janna Ramsey as Special Lecturer for Counselor Education.

MBU Trustees approved a $12 million capital and endowment campaign to support the Strategic Plan adopted by the Board at the November 2021 Board meeting. The campaign will, in part, secure gifts and pledges in support of a new 20,000-square-foot welcome center and academic building.

In other news, the Board:

Adopted a resolution expressing appreciation for all donors to the University, with special commendation for members of the President’s Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022.

Adopted a resolution expressing appreciation to Enterprise Holdings for the Enterprise Holdings Career Development Grant.

Adopted a resolution expressing appreciation to Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education, the Council of Independent Colleges and the Lilly Endowment for their support and generosity.