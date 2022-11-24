Give thanks to the Lord … even when it’s hard!

EDITOR’S NOTE: James Morrow is vice president for the MBCH Foundation.

The Bible makes it clear to us as followers of Christ it is our responsibility to give thanks to God in all the seasons of our lives. We know this is especially true right now. As believers things are changing rapidly before our eyes. Some of the logical and foundational views that we have all held are being challenged and overturned.

This process can cause us real discouragement. What do we do as believers when we encounter a difficult season in life; especially when this coincides with a time on the calendar when we are encouraged to express thanksgiving?

I think there are two practical steps we can take. First, and most importantly, we must cling to what we know to be true. The Bible says in Romans 8:28, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.”

We know this to be true and therefore we can praise God even in the painful, sad, or discouraging times of life. We can express an attitude of thanksgiving even when we do not feel thankful because we know that the Bible promises He is working all things for our good! Furthermore, we know if the Bible promises it, then it is trustworthy. Praise God that we serve a God who does not leave us where we are but who has made His whole story a story of redeeming things for the better!

Secondly, we can do for others. I don’t know what this looks like in your life, but I know that God has made human beings so that we feel better when we serve others. When we give to others in whatever way God calls us to give it will bring about the right feelings of thanksgiving in our hearts as God works in us and through us.

If my dad said it once to us kids growing up, he said it a million times, “If you want to feel right then act right. Right feelings follow right actions.” This Thanksgiving season, if you want to feel thankful, then act thankful by blessing others through your actions. I promise you, if you keep at it you will start to feel thankful for all the amazing blessings God has given you.

At MBCH and The LIGHT House, we are so thankful for our supporters all across Missouri. Maybe God would have you express your thankfulness this year by supporting one of your Missouri Baptist entities with a year-end donation. As always, thank you so much for your faithful generosity, year-in and year-out, that makes an eternal difference in the lives of “the least of these”!