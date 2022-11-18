MBC messengers submit two motions

ST. CHARLES – Messengers to the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 24-25, submitted two motions to the body.

Adam Cochrun, a messenger from Redeemer Church, Springfield, made a motion to bring a resolution he had submitted to the convention floor, since it hadn’t been reported out by the Resolutions Committee. His resolution regarded the equal protection of preborn children under the law. At the end of the Resolutions Committee report, Cochrun’s resolution was brought to the floor, where it failed.

William Cook, messenger from Chariton Ridge Baptist,Macon County, moved that the MBC urge the Southern Baptist Convention to allow “all qualified messengers who have access to highspeed internet to remotely view and vote at future conventions.” The motion was ruled out of order, since it was in the form of a resolution.

