Yeats calls Missouri Baptists to holiness

ST. CHARLES – In his address to the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting here, Oct. 24, MBC Executive Director John Yeats called Missouri Baptists to holiness, urging them to consider the lostness of our world and to reject the corrupting influences of a world system over which Satan rules.

“The Lord has done great things through Southern Baptist ministries and through our respective state conventions,” he said. “But there is a huge danger of corrupting what God has wrought by turning to the ways of the world instead of doubling down on the mission of our cooperative work.”

Yeats noted surveys that show Christians engage in worldly behaviors the Bible exposes as sin, and thus they often are indistinguishable from those who don’t know Christ. These are, he said, “destructive behaviors that are unbecoming of children of the King.”

What’s needed is a fresh commitment to the disciplines of time alone with God in prayer and a deep study of his Word, he said. This takes time. There is no “magic formula” for holiness. Even so, we must avoid a dry and lifeless Christianity that focuses more on “the practice of the Christian life than the person of the Christian life.”

Yeats cited Hebrews 12:14, in which the writer urges his readers: “Pursue peace with everyone, and holiness – without it no one will see the Lord.”

Additionally, Yeats pointed out that God expects all believers to engage in three activities:

First, to cultivate a lifestyle of holiness. He commands us to “cleanse ourselves of all defilement of flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God” (2 Cor. 7:1).

Second, to consider ourselves “dead to sin” (Rom. 6:11). “This means we refuse to revert to our former lifestyles,” said Yeats.

Third, to conform to the likeness of Christ. “This is, perhaps, the most important lesson we can learn as Christ-followers,” he said. “God’s ultimate desire for His people is that we be holy – conformed into the image of His Son, Jesus.”

Yeats said God helps us in our weakness by giving us His Holy Spirit, who reveals the mind of Christ about our behavior: “When we respond to Him through repentance and faith, He empowers us to be a living testimony of His will to a lost and dying world.”

In closing his message, Yeats challenged Missouri Baptists to stand in Christ’s victory over Satan, sin, and death. “We have the privilege of standing as victors that will not accommodate wickedness,” he said. “Together, we demonstrate the testimony of transformed lives to the world of lostness. We must be holy, because our God is holy.”