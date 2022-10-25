Tax credits: A great way to advance the Kingdom

For years, the MBCH Children and Family Ministries (MBCH-CFM) and The LIGHT House have had access to Missouri state tax credits. These tax credits were approved and continue to be approved by the Missouri state legislature and governor because they are a way for state government to come along side private nonprofits to provide much needed services. Tax credits allow Missouri donors to qualifying nonprofits to give more with a greater tax benefit.

Now MBCH-CFM and The LIGHT House have some great news! The maternity home tax credit and pregnancy resource tax credit offered to our tax credit donors have had a benefit of 50% to the donor so that for every $1 given a donor has to the potential to claim $.50 against their state tax bill in the subsequent year. However, now that benefit has been increased by our state government to 70%.

If a donor gives appreciated stocks for this gift the benefit would be even greater in that the donor has the potential to receive the Missouri state tax credit and avoid the capital gains that would be applied to the stock if the donor sold the stock rather than gifting it. Furthermore, donors that support MBCH-CFM or The LIGHT House through tax credits are actively applying the parable of the talents to their lives in that they are using what God has given them to maximum Kingdom effect (Matthew 25:14-30).

MBCH-CFM and The LIGHT House have a limited amount of these tax credits available as we have decided to only raise the amount of tax credits that we can justify by the budgeted amount of pregnancy services ministry we expect to provide. The 70% credits will go on a first-come first-served basis and they are going to go fast. So, if you are interested or think you might be interested please contact your area regional representative soon, or email development@mbch.org.

In the event that MBCH-CFM and The LIGHT House no longer have pregnancy services related 70% credits available, we will have plenty of 50% Missouri state credits available through the end of the year. So, if you’ve never tried giving to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home through a tax credit, what are you waiting for?

As always, thank you so much for your faithful generosity, year-in and year-out. You make an eternal difference in the lives of “the least of these”!