Intentional evangelism the aim of church’s mission trip to Malawi

MANGOCHI, Malawi – A seven-member team, mainly from First Baptist Church, Cameron, spent part of September on an intentionally evangelistic mission trip to Malawi.

“We didn’t go there to paint a room, or lead a Bible school. We went there to share the gospel,” said Terry Beasley, senior pastor.

They left Kansas City, Sept. 12, arriving in Mangochi Malawi, Sept. 14, and returned to the states, Sept. 23.

“Our church went to Malawi three years ago when Ken Gazaway was lead pastor. He retired in December and moved out of state. He has a deep passion about evangelism, and we invited him along too,” Beasley said.

The Cameron church sought a three-year commitment in Mangochi, Malawi, which COVID-19 pandemic interrupted.

“Malawi identifies as a Christian nation, even though there are pockets of Muslims. It was their hot and dry season, but our trip coincided when the schools were out,” he said.

“Three years ago when we went, it was my first time overseas and first time in a third world country. I worked with the pastor of Kairos. He would approach the ladies and the children, or men if they were out, and ask if they were receptive to us sharing the gospel. I don’t recall anyone saying no. We tried to sit in the shade or the shade of a house.

“Many houses lacked running water and may have lacked electricity. But they would pull a stool out for us to sit by their humble homes.”

Pastor Beasley said the teams used drawings and colored bracelets to share the gospel with translators familiar with the Chicewa language. Cameron divided into twos with a translator, while Pastor Gazaway worked alone with a translator.

“We’d give a 15-20 minute gospel presentation and ask if there was any reason they would not want to receive Christ,” he said.

In the course of the actual week of sharing the gospel, the team estimated, in 1,070 gospel presentations, 310 made professions of faith. They teamed up with Kairos Christian Church in Mangochi.

Sometimes, the people would ask for a Bible, but the team learned three years ago sometimes Bibles were sold for money, as their median income is $1,500-$1,880 a year. This year, Bibles were left at the church, with Kairos deciding how to distribute the Word.

Despite their comparatively low wages, Beasley said the Malawis are a contented people.

“They don’t realize what they do not have.”

The teams shared for several hours in the morning, and three days were hosted by the church for a lunch when people, like police and prisoners, were brought, and a team member would be asked to share Jesus. Five of the nights, they did open-air meetings from a truck with loud speakers, and a band played.

“They have such a hunger for the gospel. The fields are white unto harvest. We saw that three years ago, and we saw it this year.”

On the Sunday in Mangochi, at Kairos church, some of the people they shared with in the three prior days were present. That Sunday afternoon, the Kairos congregation was taught how to use drawings and bracelets so they, too could share the good news with native friends and family.

Team members were Beasley, Gazaway, Beasley’s son David, Aaron Laskey, Dallas Lockridge, Cheryl Schneider, and Cheryl Soehren.

While another trip to Malawi is being planned for next year, there is another mission field to reach in the meantime.

“There are lost people here in Cameron, and for whatever reason, we are reluctant to get involved with those at home,” Beasley said, adding there are several plans to include evangelism in Cameron in the near future.