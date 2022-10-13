Marshall to be guest speaker at Ministry Wives Luncheon

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Ministry Wives Luncheon is scheduled to take place during the MBC annual meeting here, Oct. 25.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Junior Ballroom at the St. Charles Convention Center.

The theme for the conference is “Faithful Endurance in Ministry.”

Glenna Marshall of Practical Shepherding will lead in worship and speak at the luncheon.

Registration for the luncheon costs $20 per person. Childcare is available. To register for the event and to sign up for childcare, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/ministry-wives-lunch/.

For additional information, contact Amy Doolittle with MBC Developing Leaders team at adoolittle@mobaptist.org or at 573.636.0400, ext. 336.