MinistrySafe co-founder to train MBC churches in abuse prevention, Oct. 25

ST. CHARLES – Gregory Love, co-founder of MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems, will address Missouri Baptist messengers gathered at their annual meeting here, Oct. 25. But, on the same day, he will provide further training for Missouri Baptists after the annual meeting, from 4-6 p.m. This special session will help churches identify and prevent sexual abuse in their own congregations and communities.

Alongside his work with MinistrySafe, Love is managing partner at the law firm, Love & Norris. His clients include denominations, churches, universities, private schools, public and private charities, and youth sports groups.

Love is an expert in legal standards of care related to child sexual abuse. He has consulted with such organizations as the U.S. Olympic Committee, U.S. Center for Safe Sport, Awana International, Trail Life USA, U.S. Youth Soccer, the North American Mission Board, and several faith-based organizations and denominations.

Love is visiting faculty member at Dallas Theological Seminary, where he teaches the only graduate-level course on preventing sexual abuse in ministry contexts. He regularly provides instruction and continuing education training to lawyers and risk management professionals.