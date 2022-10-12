FBC O’Fallon conference to confront sexual revolution with biblical truth

O’FALLON – With worldly views on sexuality and gender invading contemporary church life among several denominations, First Baptist O’Fallon is hosting a conference October 14-15 to explain the Bible’s perspectives on the topics.

During the conference—Creation v. Revolution: How God’s Revelation Confronts the Sexual Revolution—speakers from the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood (CBMW) will discuss current cultural and sexual attitudes and how Christians should respond; what the Bible says about gender, sex, and marriage; how to minister to LGBTQ+ family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors; and, Biblical views concerning transgender identity and homosexuality.

“The conference is for anyone desiring to learn what the Bible has to say about marriage, gender, and sexuality. It will be particularly beneficial for those who are currently wrestling through these questions and are willing to learn how God’s Word speaks to these issues,” says to Dr. Jonathan Swan, Associate Pastor of Discipleship and Education at First Baptist. Swan also edits the CBMW semi-annual journal, Eikon.

“The first-century church that was born in the midst of a Graeco-Roman culture also faced a morally confused and sexualized culture,” Swan says. “What is encouraging in any case is that despite new challenges, or old ones presented in different wrapping, God’s word stays the same.”

“Christians are overwhelmed because they are constantly confronted by the world on topics related to gender and sexuality,” he says. “All the major institutions of government and culture are inundated with its teachings.”

Society today, Swan says, is influenced by sexual terms, concepts, and worldview—which are “inescapable for anyone participating in American civilization.”

He hopes conference participants will leave it with a renewed love for God and His revelation, an understanding that God designed us for our good and His glory, a strengthened confidence in their beliefs and knowledge of God’s Word, and a burden and desire to reach our culture for Jesus Christ.

Conference speakers include Denny Burk, CBMW President; Colin Smothers, CBMW Executive Director; and Swan.

The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood says on its website its mission is to “set forth the teachings of the Bible about the complementary differences between men and women, created equally in the image of God, because these teachings are essential for obedience to Scripture and for health of the family and the church.”

CBMW began in 1987 to address issues it saw arising from churches incorporating non-biblical views of men’s and women’s roles into theology and church practice. CBMW says correct biblical understanding is necessary because at stake are scriptural authority, and the health of homes, churches, and worship. Additionally, incorrect theology impacts Bible translations and the advance of the gospel.

The conference begins on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6:30pm and runs until 9 that evening. It continues Saturday morning at 9 and runs to 2:45pm with lunch provided. Included with the $15 registration fee are four books that complement the conference topics.

Registration can be completed online at http://firstofallon.com/creationvrevolution.