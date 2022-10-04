The principles that guide us

Three years ago this September, I was asked to consider serving as interim president for Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries. When I inquired about the ministry’s guiding principles—documents such as the organizational mission, vision and values, I received several blank stares. One person I spoke with said, “I think we have those in a binder.” In the words of Apollo 13 astronaut John Swigert, “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

Imagine being asked to meet a friend at noon on Friday at a restaurant in St. Louis. The problem is you have no additional information. No names, no directions, no maps, no GPS, no computer, no phone—nothing other than knowing you must meet a friend at noon on Friday at a restaurant in St. Louis. Without some type of guide, you will never arrive at the appointed place at the appointed time. That is why guiding principles are so important. Without them our default behavior is that of Judges 17:6 when it was said of God’s people, “Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.”

The board of trustees at Baptist Homes has adopted five Guiding Principles to inform how this Missouri Baptist Convention entity will operate. According to the Oxford Dictionary, a principle is “a fundamental truth or proposition that serves as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning.” In 2020 the board of trustees adopted Baptist Homes’ mission, vision and values.

Our Mission: Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is a distinctively Christian ministry called to joyfully serve in a Christlike manner by educating, advocating, and caring for the aging, for the glory of God and to please Him.

Our Values: We are a distinctively Christian Ministry driven by: Our gospel informed worldview; Our call to serve, educate and advocate for the aging; Our unwavering commitment to the sanctity of life; Our belief that all people are created in the image of God; Our belief and practice of discipleship in each waypoint of life; Our compassionate, quality care; Our commitment to please God and bring Him glory.

In August, the board amended our Guiding principles by adding Our Purpose and Our Promise:

Our Purpose statement answers the question, “Why am I here? Why choose Baptist Homes over another provider? Why come to work on a cold winter morning?” Our response is found in our purpose; we exist to please God and help others do the same. How we realize our mission is answered through Our Promise to address the challenges of growing older by providing Christlike care that pleases God, minimizes fear and maximizes peace of mind.

Together, the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Mission, Values, Purpose and Promise bring us to our vision of Making Christlike Ministry the Standard of Care for the Aging. While these Guiding Principles may be new, the scriptural foundation of Psalm 71:9 abides. With God’s word as our ultimate Guide, we know the hands that direct our future.