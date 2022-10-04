HLGU’s new president expected to keynote Booster Gala

Tickets now on sale

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Tickets are now on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s (HLGU) first Booster Gala, formerly known as Booster Banquet, which is expected to feature HLGU’s new president as the keynote speaker.

The name of HLGU’s president has not yet been announced.

The Gala will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Booster Gala is sponsored by HNB Bank.

Tickets may be ordered online at hlg.edu/boostergala, or by calling 573.629.3124. To purchase by mail, please send a check payable to Hannibal-LaGrange University and print Booster Gala in memo line and mail to: HLGU – IA Office, 2800 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, MO 63401.

At this year’s Booster Gala, attendees will enjoy fellowship and heavy appetizers in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby starting at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., they will move into the Parker Theatre for the 2022 alumni award winner’s announcement, hear a campus update from Hannibal-LaGrange University administration, and enjoy a keynote from the new HLGU president.

Tickets are $30 each through Monday, October 31. Tickets increase to $35 on Tuesday, November 1.

For more information, please contact Lauren Youse, director of alumni services and development, at 573.629.3126, or via email at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.