The ‘Faith Once Delivered’ to be upheld during 2022 Missouri Pastors’ Conference

ST. CHARLES – The 2022 Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference is set to take place at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Guest speakers at the conference include James M. Hamilton Jr., professor of biblical theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Samuel “Scott” Lee, pastor of Rockport Baptist Church, Arnold; Victor G. Sholar, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky.; and David Sullivan, pastor of Muldraugh Baptist Church in Muldraugh, Ky.

Sholar’s wife, Athena, will speak during the Pastors’ Conference women’s luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 24. To register for the women’s luncheon at the Pastors’ Conference, click here.

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will also host a For the Church Micro Conference during the lunch break.

Speaking about the conference’s theme, “A Faith Once Delivered,” 2022 Pastors’ Conference President James Briggs told The Pathway, “I wanted to remind pastors and Missouri Baptists that the confessional truths that we hold to are biblical and valuable. … [I]f we don’t reinvigorate ourselves to love and adore the confessional theology we have inherited, we will fall to the same fate as the mainline denomination I grew up in.”

Briggs, pastor of First Baptist Church, Fayette, added, “I want Missouri Baptists to be reinvigorated by what we believe. I want us to be proud and thankful that we are Baptists, and I want us to give glory to God for what He has accomplished for us in the great salvation that we have.”

To learn more about the event’s speakers and to see the schedule, click here.