Williams, Vance to be nominated for MBC leadership roles at annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Two pastors have announced their intention to nominate officers at the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 24-25.

Chris Williams, pastor of Fellowship Church, Greenwood, will be nominated for the office of MBC president, according to Lane Harrison, pastor of LifePoint Church, Ozark.

Williams currently serves as MBC first vice president.

“I am excited to nominate Pastor Chris Williams for MBC President,” Harrison told The Pathway. “Pastor Chris is an excellent model of personal godliness and pastoral integrity, and he is passionate to see the mission of the gospel advance through the work of MBC. Working with him over the last two years as an officer, I have witnessed him in all three of these roles, family, pastoral leadership and denominational life. He will provide strong, faithful and effective leadership that continues to strengthen the ministries and overall witness, and advances the mission of our Convention that we have enjoyed under President Jon Nelson.”

Wesley Vance, executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, will be nominated to serve in the office of MBC first vice president, according to Ken Parker, pastor of First Baptist Church, Kearney.

Vance currently serves on the MBC executive board.

“I plan to nominate Dr. Wesley Vance this fall to serve as first vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention,” Parker told The Pathway. “Wesley is well-respected, having faithfully served as an associate pastor and senior pastor among our convention of churches for several years. After serving as Executive Pastor at Lenexa Baptist Church, Wesley planted Fellowship of KC and recently became the Executive Pastor at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield.

“Wesley is known as a man of integrity, encouraging church leaders in evangelism and missions, and models the importance of church health. He has served Southern Baptists at the associational, state, and national level, including our state executive committee, coaching church planters for NAMB, serving on the Leadership Council for the ERLC, serving on the Institutional Review Board at Midwestern Seminary, and as the chair of the CP Vision Task Force for the MBC.

“Wesley’s breadth of experience, connectedness to MBC pastors, and love for the local church suits him well to serve as our First Vice President.”

No one has yet announced their intentions to nominate candidates for the posts of MBC second vice president or MBC recording secretary.