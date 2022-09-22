‘Reflecting Christ’: Missouri Baptists to gather in St. Charles, Oct. 24-25

ST. CHARLES – Messengers representing churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are gathering Oct. 24-25 at the St. Charles Convention Center for their 188th annual meeting.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Reflecting Christ to a Watching World,” taken from Acts 13:22, where Luke records the words of God about King David: “… a man after my heart, who will do all my will.”

The annual meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday and closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full program is available online at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Bill Elliff, founder and national engage pastor of The Summit Church in Little Rock, Ark., is the featured speaker Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Jon Nelson, MBC president and lead pastor of Soma Community Church in Jefferson City, and MBC Executive Director John Yeats address the convention on Monday evening.

Gregory Love, co-founder of MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems, addresses the convention Tuesday morning. Love also hosts a special session to help churches identify and prevent sexual abuse Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., immediately after the convention adjourns.

Willie McLaurin, interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, speaks to Missouri Baptists on Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Keys III, pastor of worship and creative arts at First Baptist Church in Naples, Fla., leads worship Monday evening and Tuesday. Spirit Wing, a musical worship team from Missouri Baptist University, performs Monday afternoon.

MBC President Jon Nelson presides over the annual meeting. Local churches elect messengers to the convention; the messengers in turn select a new slate of officers and vote on other business matters.

In addition to hearing reports from MBC and Southern Baptist Convention entities, messengers introduce, debate and vote on motions, or actions they wish the convention’s executive board, staff, committees, or entities to take. They also may introduce, debate, and vote on a variety of resolutions, which express the opinion of messengers on particular issues.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are providing childcare Monday and Tuesday. Space is limited, and registration for each child is required at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

All sessions are open to the public. Follow convention activities on Twitter (@mobaptists) and be sure to include #mobaptists in your Twitter and Facebook postings.

The Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference also is held at the St. Charles Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The theme is: “A Faith Once Delivered.” Featured speakers include Jim Hamilton of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Scott Lee, pastor of Rockport Baptist Church in Arnold, Mo.; Victor Sholar, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky.; and David Sullivan, pastor of Muldraugh (Ky.) Baptist Church.

Athena Sholar leads a women’s luncheon. MBU’s Chorale, along with Spirit Wing, lead worship.

Complete details are available at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.