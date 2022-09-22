Camp blends love of Jesus, horses to impact younger generation

SWEDEBORG – Will you need your own horse if you attend Horsemanship Bible Camp in 2023? “Nay,” say Joe and Kristi Cargill, operators of the camp and members of First Baptist Church, Swedeborg, in central Missouri. They’ll supply the horse for campers, ages 9-17, of any experience level.

The unique summer youth camp combines a love of horses with a biblical focus. It operates every June on the Cargill’s farm south of Swedeborg. The 2022 event wrapped up with impressive results as over 100 youth attended, several professions of faith and baptisms were made, and attendees received renewed spiritual passion.

“God was at work in so many ways!” Kristi says. “His presence was seen and felt all over camp. We had (six) salvation decisions, three resulting in baptism there at camp.”

She says adult volunteers also benefitted: “Our leaders were refreshed and challenged and grew in their relationship with the Lord, as well. Many found renewed purpose in their place of service to the Kingdom.”

The Cargills began the camp in 2013 after serving at a rodeo Bible camp near Salem, Mo. “God put it on our hearts to bring something similar to our own community,” she says.

It’s “a combination of the things Joe and I are the most passionate about in life,” Kristi says. “We love Jesus, kids and horses, and that’s exactly what camp is about! God has been at work for many years, inspiring this ministry through a variety of our own desires and experiences.”

Youth don’t need to have horsemanship abilities to attend.

“Our main purpose is absolutely to share God’s love and the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone at Horsemanship Bible Camp,” Kristi says. “Our shared love and enjoyment of horses helps bring people together for this purpose.”

The Cargills use their own horses for the camp, with others provided by friends and neighbors.

The camp is now a ministry of First Baptist Swedeborg, but Kristi says it takes more than one church to operate it.

It’s “supported by several other churches, individuals, and businesses. It is absolutely something God orchestrates and brings together. It is a work far beyond what any individual or even single church could accomplish on their own.”

The first camp in 2013 had 40 campers. Over 100 attended this summer. More than 70 adult volunteers also participated this year so there could be one adult for groups no larger than eight campers.

Camp days revolve around equestrian activities that are sprinkled throughout with a focus on the gospel. Youth begin and end their days caring for the animals. Before breakfast they meet around a flag pole for a devotional, with additional small group devotions morning and evening. Mid-day worship is held every day and there are evening chapel services.

Campers get 5-1/2 hours of daily beginning or intermediate horsemanship training, which includes independent riding, barrel racing, roping, and colt start. Recreation periods include swimming, volleyball, and games.

Beginning horsemanship campers don’t bring their own horses. However, youth in the independent riding group, barrel racers, ropers, and colt start campers can bring their horses.

“By God’s provision,” Kristi says. “we are able to provide enough horses in the beginning horsemanship groups so that no more than two campers have to share any one horse.”

Except for 2020 the camp has been held annually since 2013. Each year it begins the second Tuesday in June. The 2023 camp will be held June 13-17.

Campers or volunteers wanting information on that camp can email horsemanshipbiblecamp@gmail.com.