MBU begins fall semester with largest-ever freshman class

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University (MBU) has enrolled the largest freshman class in its history, welcoming 300 freshmen students at the University’s matriculation ceremony, Aug. 20. The enrollment increase in freshmen marks a 32 percent gain over last fall’s figure.

“Enrollment is not just a number. This increase means that more students than ever before want to be a part of MBU’s strong Christian mission and life-changing, career-advancing academic programs,” said MBU President Dr. Keith Ross. “Record enrollment also signifies that our Board of Trustees, leadership team, faculty and staff are working diligently and enthusiastically to share with people throughout Missouri, the country and the world about the quality of an MBU education. It is inspiring to be part of this community.”

Along with an increase in first-year freshmen students, the University reports gains in new graduate student enrollment, reaching the highest levels in three years and considerable growth in the master of arts in counseling, MBA and MSW programs. As well, MBU has entered into an annual subscription agreement with select Chick-fil-A restaurants in St. Louis to offer team members a tuition-free online bachelor’s degree.

Also of note is enrollment for the University’s new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which began in June. Enrollment in the ABSN reached capacity, doubling initial projections.

MBU’s office of residence life reports that student housing is at 93 percent capacity with 373 students are living on the 66-acre campus in West St. Louis County. On-campus housing is up from 353 students in 2021 and 320 students in 2020.