MMO supports rescue from human trafficking

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri – including ministry to human trafficking survivors and to military veterans.

This year’s theme is taken from Romans 12:10: “Love one another deeply as brothers and sisters. Take the lead in honoring one another.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 11-18.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Rescue from human trafficking

“Lisa” was one of more than 100,000 underage girls being sold for sex in the U.S. Her mother was trafficking her. Then, the 13-year-old encountered Freedom 43:19, the human trafficking rescue program of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH). When Lisa first arrived, she was determined not to stay long, expressing her desire to return to a life of prostitution and shoplifting.

But Lisa has made tremendous progress in her first six months at the MBCH. She attends school faithfully, works hard in class and completes her homework, and even competes on the cross-country team.

Lisa is controlling her anger and socializing well. She intends to complete school and is involved in church life. Christ is setting her free.

Pray for:

• Lisa and other human trafficking survivors

• The Freedom 43:19 ministry

Ministering to military veterans

The new Baptist Home in Smithville is partnering with the MBC’s Multiplying Churches Group to plant a unique church – one specializing in service to military veterans. Located in the chapel on campus, the church is open to residents of the Baptist Home – many of them veterans – as well as the Smithville community.

Rick Hedger, who leads the MBC’s Multiplying Churches ministry, says the new church is part of a broader strategy to reach previously unreached people groups within our state – people groups that span ethnic, language, and cultural boundaries. This is one of the few MBC churches devoted to ministry to military veterans.

Pray for:

• Leaders of the new church plant

• The Multiplying Churches Group