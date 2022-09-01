In their shoes

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” – 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV

It is easy to become so concerned with our hustle and bustle as parents that we forget the feelings that children have as they prepare to return to school. Yes, parents worry about clothes, supplies, schedules, etc. But what about the children, and what they are feeling and thinking?

It is good to remember when we were in school. The worries of children are real! Many are scared! Just as God made no two snowflakes the same, He made no two children the same. Some worry more than others, but there are some general concerns that most children have. They are:

1) Will I have any friends?

2) What kind of teacher will I have?

3) Will the work be really hard?

4) Will Mom and Dad be pleased with what I do?

5) Will I have a lot of homework?

6) Will Mom and Dad yell at me if I have a bad report card?

7) Will I have a good place to sit in class?

8) What will I have for lunch?

9) What if I don’t know my multiplication tables?

10) I’ve heard a lot of people talk about things that I don’t understand that are going on in some schools. Am I supposed to believe everything the teacher says?

Many children will not sleep well the night before the first day of school. They will be tired but yet have to get up early. Hopefully they will have a good breakfast ready, but some will say they are not hungry. They may be too excited to eat!

When the children get on the bus or get to school, they will probably be hesitant to do anything those first few days. (I found when I taught that they were better behaved the first week or two of school. They are surveying the situation and hold back actions until they feel confident as to what to do.)

What about homeschooling? Homeschooling eliminates many of these anxieties. They already have the answers to many of the questions that worry children who go to public school. Homeschoolers have an advantage in this area unless they have an instructor at home who is not prepared or does not understand them, Today’s homeschoolers have many advantages, yet if the instructor is not prepared, their education can suffer. When I taught GED classes, occasionally I would get a student who had been homeschooled. With the exception of one student, I can honestly say that it appeared they had been well educated. I highly recommend homeschooling unless there is no one who can do it adequately. It takes time and much patience!! There are many homeschool groups now that can make up for music, sports, art, etc.

As the new school year begins, let’s try to put ourselves in the shoes of the children. it’s tough to parent, it is also tough to be a good kid!