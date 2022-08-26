Stephanie Chase to headline Children’s Ministers Retreat

JEFFERSON CITY – Stephanie Chase, kids’ minister at Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, is the featured speaker at this year’s Children’s Ministers Retreat, held Nov. 3-5 at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson. Children’s ministers from across Missouri are invited to this special time of fellowship and training.

Chase, a graduate of Texas Tech and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, has partnered with her husband of 25 years in parenting and ministry. With a love for the Lord, family and people, she is passionate about developing the next generation of believers through writing, speaking and serving.

Chase’s enthusiasm and joy are contagious and will inspire kids’ ministry leaders in their personal lives, ministry calling, and servant leadership, according to Jamie Brown, MBC childhood ministry strategist who is organizing the retreat and brings considerable experience to the position.

“Children’s ministers around Missouri are invited to join us for this special time of rest, retreat, and refreshment,” said Brown. “Network with other like-minded leaders, and be inspired and encouraged by our special guest. We can’t wait to get away with you!”

For more information, contact Brown at jbrown@mobaptist.org.