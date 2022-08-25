MMO supports veterans, collegiate summer missions

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri – including ministries that support veterans and mobilize collegiate missionaries. This year’s theme is taken from Romans 12:10: “Love one another deeply as brothers and sisters. Take the lead in honoring one another.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 11-18.

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Special care for civil servants

Patrick Omwoha has a heart for veterans, especially those suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A veteran himself, the administrator of Baptist Homes’ new Smithville campus leads a staff committed to serving military veterans and others struggling with the mental and emotional weight of having served their country and their communities.

The Smithville campus opened this year with specialized care for those who exhibit symptoms such as startle reflex, memory loss, flashbacks, anger, depression, insomnia, nightmares, and self-medication with drugs or alcohol.

The Smithville staff even provides training for local churches to minister to those struggling with PTSD.

Pray for:

• Veterans suffering from PTSD

• Staff serving veterans in Smithville

The nations as our neighbors

Every year, Missouri Baptists send collegiate summer missionaries to serve in churches and associations across the state. In the process, these students extend the reach of gospel ministries and expand their own leadership capabilities.

Caleb and Sarah Santarelli served in St. Louis as summer missionaries. Later, they followed God’s call to move there to live among people they knew needed the gospel. Their neighbors are Hispanics, Arabs, Eastern Europeans, and other people groups immigrating to the U.S. from all over the world. The Santarellis are devoted to living a missional lifestyle among the nations that have become their neighbors.

Pray for:

• Immigrants coming to Missouri

• Our summer missionaries