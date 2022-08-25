Gratitude expressed for DR efforts in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One St. Louis woman has expressed gratitude in word and song after receiving help from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief after flash floods brought devastation to the region earlier this summer.

The unnamed woman’s word of thanks was shared in an audio link on the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Facebook page. “I love you,” she told Missouri Baptist DR volunteers. “I will never be able to repay you back, but to God be the glory! …”

Listen to her musical expression of gratitude here: http://ow.ly/F6RT50KseEA.

This woman hasn’t been alone in expressing gratitude. Darren Casper, who serves as executive director for the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association, also gave a word of thanks after DR volunteers helped communities within the association.

“We just want to tell Missouri Baptists across the state of how grateful we are, not only for men like Gaylon Moss and Toby Tucker, but the incredible number of men and women who have come to help our neighbors and the citizens of the St. Louis Metro area,” Casper said. “This is another example of how we truly are better together. I am always thankful for those stories I hear of neighbors asking ministry volunteers, why do you do this? And then volunteers being able to share of their own love for Jesus and His love for them. Thank you Missouri Baptists. We are in this work together.”