Missouri Baptists encouraged to visit Baptist tent at the state fair in Sedalia

SEDALIA – The Missouri State Fair midway has bright lights, cotton candy, foot long hot dogs and thrilling rides. But just a block or two south of it is the Baptist Tent which offers some good things too – especially, a chance to hear the gospel.

The Missouri State Fair begins today (Aug. 11) and continues through Aug. 21.

For three minutes of a visitor’s time they receive an opportunity to enter a drawing for a retail gift card. All they need to do is listen to a volunteer’s testimony of how they became a believer in Jesus. Then they will be asked if anything like that has happened to them. If the visitor consents, then they may hear the Gospel and have an opportunity to be saved.

Last year 35 people prayed to receive Christ according to co-chairman of the Baptist Tent committee Russ Slocum. He is the president of the Lamine Baptist Association and pastor of First Baptist, Otterville. He said “There were 1,161 gospel presentations made last year. Three people recommitted their lives to Christ and there were two people who were looking for a referral for a church home.

The Pathway asked Slocum why a person should stop at the Baptist Tent. He said “Most people are curious as to what it is about. But there will be the opportunity to sign up for a $250, $500 or $1,000 gift card from one of eight retailers. Last year one of the people who received Christ was also the winner of the $250 gift card. He received the greatest gift of all plus a gift card.”

John Brittain, the other co-chair of the project said “…the opportunity to share or learn to share your faith under the Baptist Tent is a way you can impact the Kingdom and glorify God. There is always a need for more volunteers, so please consider serving under the Baptist Tent. Please pray for the Holy Spirit to work on the fairgrounds, drawing fair goers to the tent and further drawing them to Jesus.“ Brittain is the director of missions of the West-Central Baptist Association, Warrensburg.

The Baptist associations of Missouri join together with the Missouri Baptist Director of Missions Fellowship and the MBC Missouri Missions Fund to underwrite the expenses of the project.

Slocum said there are 28 associations and churches that have committed to serve for a 3 or 4 hour time slot. He said he has most of them filled with volunteers and is finalizing the schedule now.

He encourages Missouri Baptists to speak to their director of missions about the project and become involved by volunteering for a time to serve at the fair. He said “Why not volunteer this year and help fulfill what God has called us to do. In Matthew 28 Jesus said to “Go and make disciples.” This is a way to do that.

He added, “Great things happen at the state fair Baptist Tent. People hear the Gospel and it gives God’s people the ability to share the Gospel. People may be nervous about sharing their faith but by working in this project they partner with other believers to carry out the Great Commission.”

Brittain said volunteers should plan to arrive a little early for their scheduled time to be oriented by a director of missions who is managing the tent that day. They will be shown how to share their “three minute testimony” and use a Gospel booklet called “Three Circles” to share their faith. They will respond to the tent visitor’s receptiveness and possibly lead that person to Christ if the Holy Spirit is moving. He also said there are “gospel beads” that can be used with children and their parents to share the Gospel with colored beads representing different aspects of the story of Jesus.

Organizers recall that several years ago a pastor volunteering in the tent made the statement, “When I fish, I like to go to a stocked pond because I catch more fish.” He then observed, “The state fair is stocked pond, with lost people. We can become fishers of men as we work at the fair.”

Slocum said he hoped many Missourians will stop by the tent and register for the gift cards, pray for the workers and the visitor and will sign up to be part of their association’s state fair team.

The tent is located just behind the Commercial Building and is about a block west of the main gate of the Grandstand.