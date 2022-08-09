DR recovery teams respond to St. Louis flash flooding

BRIDGETON – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) teams are cleaning up after more than a foot of rain hit parts of the St. Louis area Tuesday, July 26. The National Weather Service is calling the flash flooding that took place along the I-70 corridor historic. They said it broke records at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, with approximately two inches of rain falling per hour.

St. Peters had the largest total at 12.34, with many other areas receiving 10-12 inches. Motorists were stranded in their vehicles while attempting to head to work and more than two dozen roadways were closed in the St. Louis area.

Toby Tucker, regional MODR coordinator said the flash flooding was very spotty, hitting homes in low lying areas or near drainage areas.

Trained DR teams began deploying to the St. Louis area, setting up their headquarters at Fee Fee Baptist Church in Bridgeton. Assessors began contacting homeowners to see what work could be accomplished to begin recovery.

Tucker said tents were set up in Ferguson, O’Fallon and University City to help flood survivors seek out help.

“Damage is widespread and very spotty,” said Tucker. “We are trying to help people get started. We are also trying to get our heads around dealing with a disaster in an urban and suburban setting.”

On Saturday, July 30, Eddie Barnhill, incident commander, said flood recovery teams were beginning to deploy around the area impacted by the flash flood.

Tom Snethen and his team of 10 from Twin Rivers Baptist Association, responded to a residence in Bridgeton. They joined family members, friends and neighbors to form a very effective mud-out team of nearly 20 people.

Snethen said three people lived in the home. The water came in about 4:30 AM, flooding the entire basement with seven feet of water. His team cleared out everything—beds, clothing, furniture, appliances, carpet and drywall.

Jeffrey Hood was living in the downstairs bedroom during the flash flood. A coworker called him at 4:30 a.m. to report he was having a hard time getting to work. That is when Hood noticed the water coming into the basement.

“In less than 20 minutes, the basement door gave way,” said Hood. “I grabbed my shoes, shorts and socks and that’s it. There was seven feet in there.”

Hood said he was so thankful to the Missouri Baptist Disaster team that responded to his home.

“They are very helpful and knowledgeable,” said Hood.

Diane Ohmes and Erica Alvarez, volunteers responding with the Twin Rivers group, teamed up to dismantle and carry water-soaked furniture up the stairs and out to the dumpster.

Although covered with mud and water, Ohmes said she and her husband felt called to do this work. She said her husband Dale retired in 2018, and they began enrolling in the training offered by Missouri Baptists. They have been trained to respond in flood recovery, chainsaw and childcare relief efforts. They also volunteer with Carpenters for Christ. The couple attend church at Redemption Road Church in Winfield.

“My heart breaks for people who have to tear everything out,” said Ohmes. “My heart lies at putting it back together.”

Erica Alvarez, from Warrenton, said her normal job is at Child Evangelism Fellowship Ministries, where she oversees Spanish ministries. Alvarez attends church at Grace Bible Church near Warrenton.

“There is hope after the flood, just like in our lives,” said Alvarez. “There is a lot of mess here, just like we have in our lives. But once we have Christ in our lives, there is new hope, just like they will have here.”

Barnhill said the assessors had logged at least 75 work orders as of Monday, August 1. There were two teams in the field with two more expected. More than 35 volunteers have responded to the event so far. Barnhill said more teams are expected to join the efforts this week.

Those impacted by the flash floods in the St. Louis area are encouraged to call (636) 215-9246 for more information about MODR efforts in their area.

For more information, visit www.modr.org.