Collegians spend summer on mission across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY –From Super Summer and Disaster Relief to Vacation Bible School and ministry to refugees, Missouri Baptist collegiate missionaries are serving in a variety of ways across the state this summer.

Some collegiate missionaries served as leaders at Super Summers held at Hannibal-LaGrange University and/or Southwest Baptist University.

“It’s a lot of fun interacting with the kids at all levels. We had yard games where we laughed together, we cry together, we get in the Word together,” said Kyra Johnson, who will enter her senior year at HLGU this fall of the HLGU Super Summer.

“You get to know the students and talk about the Bible and have other discussions,” said Lauren Reams, a recent graduate of Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

“It’s an opportunity to impact and pour into them. To a huge extent, we’ve been poured in by the leaders and the large group,” said SBU senior Brian Purkple.

Burkple and Reams attended a previous Super Summer, but this was Johnson’s first time.

“The kids are so on fire for Christ. The spirit moves so freely. Our leaders and MBC have done an amazing job getting us ready,” Johnson said.

“I enjoy the teaching aspect and talking with others around my own age. I didn’t always get that at home,” Reams said.

Burkple got interested in Super Summer seeing lives of two friends changed.

“Super Summer does a good job preparing you as much as possible, but it’s up to you with God.

Johnson is personally challenged to continue the work at HLGU.

“This is my home campus. This is my mission field. It is so intentionally godly. I need to take it to the campus the rest of the school year.”

Other collegians have worked Disaster Relief projects this summer, including flooding relief in Sedalia and post-tornado chainsaw response in Buckner.

“We focus on spiritual development, Disaster Relief, and leadership training. We train in all aspects of Disaster Relief,” said Aaron Warner, the Collegiate DR team leader.

Warner said the collegiate team also had an opportunity in North Carolina to help rebuild a church.

“When they have down-time, they have projects around the readiness center in Jefferson City, where the vehicles are stored. We have a diverse group from three other states. Some are in emergency management training, some just want to serve God. All are here to help. I’m proud of them all,” Warner said.

Iowa native Connor Stone will start his junior year at Northwest Missouri State. He has been serving this summer at First Baptist, Maryville.

“I do anything they need me to do. A lot of the focus has been helping with local outreach,” Stone said.

Stone has also helped with Super Summer events, will help with an August association camp, and likely an association Vacation Bible School event. He also works with youth.

“I got involved at Lighthouse Ministries at the university. My heart (cry) was to be involved with a local church. Wherever they need service, that’s what I’ll do,” Stone said.

Garrett Schick is a recent graduate of Pittsburgh State University (Kansas). On a secular job after graduation, he became aware again of sin in the world and returned to Carl Junction for mentoring for future mission service.

His mentor pastor is Brent Simmons and they are studying about the head, the heart, and the hands of mission service – the head being knowledge and clarifying his call to missions; the heart being pastoral ministry, and the hands being the practical element of service, whether door-to-door, in a senior home, or among refugees.

“As a missionary, I don’t want to wait to evangelize when I’m overseas. I’m excited to continue that this summer,” Schick said.

While he envisions a ministry in the Asian communities, and the “pipeline” has started for IMB journeyman service, he is planning short term domestic mission opportunities.

“I’ll go where God wants me to go,” he said.

A half dozen collegiate missionaries are among nine interns serving in a ministry to refugees in the Kansas City area. (See story, page 10.)

“The Lord’s use of the summer interns has allowed us to quadruple (the work to) be out among businesses. One simple thing they are doing is to help put on a block party for the residents an apartment complex with 50 percent Somali refugees,” said Joseph Williams, Director of Cross Culture ministries of Central Baptist in Kansas City.