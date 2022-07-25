SBU receives $1.1 million gift to help establish The Blair Endowed Center for Training and Pastoral Health

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University is excited to announce that it has received a $1.1 million endowed estate, with a portion of the gift set to establish The Blair Endowed Center for Training and Pastoral Health.

The center will be utilized to support and encourage pastors and other leaders in ministry to navigate the stressors and demands that accompany leadership and ministry.

“The university looks forward with great enthusiasm and anticipation to the impact this center will have both locally and globally as SBU continues to send Bearcats out to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ, be on mission with a purpose and change the world for Christ,” said Dr. Rick Melson, president of SBU and professor of leadership.

At The Blair Center for Training and Pastoral Health, scripture will continue to be held in priority, being utilized as the highest authority and specific revelation of God, accompanied by learning about God through creation and experiences. The programming of the center will hold focuses on Burnout Prevention, Emotional Intelligence and Maturity Development, Conflict Management Training, and Business Processes and People Management.

