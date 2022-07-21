Kansas City ministry helps refugees in business community

KANSAS CITY – Central Baptist Church and RefugeKC are partnering together to help businesses run by internationals in the area to determine needs in a melting pot of the western part of Missouri.

Joseph Williams, Director of Cross Culture Ministries at Central Baptist Church in Kansas City, is using a nine-member summer intern group to help, with a multi-pronged effort.

“We’re asking the international about the business challenges, clientele. We hope to release a business directory to the local churches. We want to provide the businesses support and connect internationals with churches. In the future, we hope some of the churches’ business people will mentor the international businesses,” Williams said.

The challenge is great.

“In our neighborhood, we have 15 nationalities, and there are 105 languages. There are five to six thousand Somalis, 10 -15 thousand Latinos, 600 Afghanis, 500-600 Burmese (Myanmar), and a lot from the Congo.”

One can also find Kurds, Indies, Pakistanis, Iraqis and Syrians in or near his neighborhood.

Williams expects the data collection and processing to be a two-to-three-year project, and in “concentric circles in the historic northeast Kansas City.”

For his part of the platform, Williams sells camel milk.

“The refugees from Somalia left the 7.5 million camels. They drink camel’s milk, they eat camel meat, they use the camel skins and they use camels for transportation. A friend started the business to help the Somalis refine their work. I’m a sales rep for them.

“We’re four weeks (as of July 1) into the survey. We’re still data collecting. The people are thankful we care for them. We want to get them marketing help and an on-line presence.

“It’s been good for the summer interns. It gives them a reason to enter into spiritual conversations, pray and give the gospel. (Six interns are Missouri Baptist collegiate missionaries). The Lord has used the summer interns. We’ve more than quadrupled the effort to be out among the businesses. Many of the interns live in Kansas City and so the relationships will continue.”

One example of the work the interns are doing is holding a block party in an apartment complex that is 50 percent Somali.

“We as a church want to equip as many Christians as possible in this work. We are excited about this opportunity. We want to spur others to be creative in our context,” Williams said.