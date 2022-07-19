The future of public policy, state conventions

Some of the harshest criticism I have received during my 20-plus years as the founding editor of this news journal have occurred while addressing issues involving public policy. I understand our purpose for existing as a state convention is to make Christ known and for Him to become Lord and Savior for every sinner who believes. But we are to do more. As believers we are called to grow in the faith once for all delivered unto the saints.

It is through our growth in Christ that we come to see that God’s way is the best way. Often times this means we must change our behavior. Albert Einstein once said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.”

This is where Southern Baptist state conventions find ourselves at this moment when it comes to public policy. For most of our lives, we have left the bulk of public policy work in the hands of the Ethics & Religious Commission (ERLC). Most of its focus has been in Washington, D.C., because that is what our churches have desired. With the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the fight for the unborn has moved to the states. Every state will now decide the abortion question and in states like Missouri, which has already passed a ban, the battles over funding for out-of-state abortions has erupted. For example, the Board of Aldermen on July 15 gave final approval by a vote of 15-8 to spending $1 million in federal money to help St. Louis women get abortions in Illinois and other states where the practice remains legal. Other issues like chemical abortifacients imported from outside the state, invitro fertilization and cloning will explode.

But the killing of innocent life is not the only challenge facing Missouri Southern Baptists. For 15 consecutive years LGBTQ advocates have pressured lawmakers into passing the Missouri Non-discrimination Act (MONA), a grave threat to our religious liberty. Fifteen times we have defeated it, but it will not go away. If MONA ever passes it could force The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) to allow homosexuals to adopt or become foster parents. If the MBCH refuses, it could be forced to close. The same could occur if LGBTQ applicants are refused dorm rooms at our three universities or our schools could risk losing federal assistance like Pell grants, causing a financial crisis.

Then there are the transgender issues and what is being taught in schools, whether it be Marxist-based critical theory or a lie like “The 1619 Project.” The Missouri General Assembly could have passed a law requiring athletes of the same gender to compete in athletics, but unbelievably, could not muster the votes to pass it. Nor could it pass a ban on critical theory or “The 1619 Project.”

God ordained the Church, the family and government. The Bible is filled with God’s people appealing to governmental authorities over a variety of issues. Moses, David, Daniel, John the Baptist, Paul and Peter are just some of the examples. John the Baptist was not beheaded for preaching the gospel. He was executed for calling out the king’s sin.

The time for God’s people to act is now. People are hurting as fuel and food prices skyrocket while retirement accounts plummet. These factors impact families deeply, and once again God will use us if we are willing vessels. Which brings us back to state conventions.

I hope the Roe v. Wade decision has awakened Southern Baptists. No one is positioned any better to meet this challenge – and others – than state conventions. “I think in this new post-Roe moment that we find … our state conventions play a pivotal role in making sure that policies to protect pre-born lives are advanced,” said Brent Leatherwood, acting ERLC president. “[O]ne of the best conduits for action” by Southern Baptists is through their state conventions, said Leatherwood, who encouraged communication by pastors with their Baptist state leaders.

I know such discussions are occurring among state executive directors. Six years ago, Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats walked into my office and dropped this challenge on me. I initially rejected his request to represent our churches at the State Capitol, feeling God’s call on my life to serve as editor of The Pathway. But then his next words still ring in my head: “Don, the convention needs you to do this.” That is all I needed to hear.

Much has happened since that day, and I can testify that the spiritual warfare being waged in our State Capitol has never been more intense than it is today. I think about the shepherd boy David and how he stepped forward at a critical moment. It is his words on my lips every time I enter the public policy arena: “I love you, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold, I call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies.”

I hope you will make state convention public policy a matter of prayer. The first action you can take is to vote Aug. 2. Let Jesus walk you into the voting booth.