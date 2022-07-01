Hannibal-LaGrange University, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System partner together to serve Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) and Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) have partnered together to train nurses to serve Northeast Missouri. The new partnership will provide tuition and fees for eligible nursing students and job placement within the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

HLGU offers nursing programs to prepare both licensed practical nurses (PN) and registered nurses (RN) in a distinctly Christian environment. The PN program can be completed in 11 months and requires a high school degree or the equivalent. The RN program is offered within the Associate of Nursing degree program, a three-year degree.

Transfer students are welcome in both programs, and those who have already completed a PN can complete the RN in as little as one additional year.

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System includes Hannibal Regional Hospital, a 99-bed acute care hospital providing comprehensive health and wellness services to the residents of the tristate area. Their dedicated and talented team takes pride in continuing to create and strengthen access to community-based healthcare resources. Expanding beyond hospital services, Hannibal Regional has over 1,400 team members serving 12 counties, offices located in 11 communities, 85 providers, and 21 specialties. Hannibal Regional continues to lead the way in providing access to exceptional healthcare and guiding the residents of Northeast Missouri to BETTER.

“HLGU exists to serve this region,” said Dr. Robert J. Matz, HLGU Executive Vice President. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with HRHS to provide an avenue for men and women to obtain both education and employment in Northeast Missouri.”

More information about the program can be found at www.hlg.edu/freenursing. Interested students can apply by contacting admissions@hlg.edu.