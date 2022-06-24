MBU trustees extend Ross’ contract through 2025

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University Trustees extended President Keith Ross’ contract and approved new faculty appointments and at their regularly scheduled meeting May 26.

Ross’ contract was extended through 2025. He began serving as MBU’s seventh president in 2018.“MBU is an exceptional place to serve, and I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for my contract extension. It is an honor and privilege to lead and work alongside such talented colleagues at this outstanding Christ-centered University.”

In other news, the Board:

•Was briefed on a proposed comprehensive marketing and recruitment strategy to significantly grow online and graduate enrollment.

•Approved the faculty reappointment of Paul Wilson as special lecturer in biology and the following new faculty appointments: Melissa Bishop as assistant professor of music; Alan Blize as assistant professor of chemistry; Marcie Cutsinger as associate professor social work; Aaron Lumpkin as assistant professor of theology; Kathryn Pupillo as associate professor of accounting; Kendra Ray as instructor of education; and Julie Steinbeck as instructor of English.

In addition, the Board approved resolutions of appreciation for members the President's Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU in the last year.

