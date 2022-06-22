We are all interim

I have the fantastic privilege of currently serving as an interim pastor.

The word “interim” comes from the Latin, meaning “time intervening.” Or, in other words, “the time in between” two points or events. As pastors, we use the “interim” title to describe the person between the two “permanent” pastors.

But, if you think about it, there is no such thing as a “permanent” pastor. If there were, there would never be the need for an interim.

The truth is, all pastors are interim.

I serve “in-between,” a well-loved pastor who served the church for 30 years and the future pastor. Now thirty years is a very long time, but it was not permanent. He was just an interim pastor for an unusually long time. So, too, will the next pastor when the church calls him.

This, of course, does not only apply to pastors. Vocationally, everyone is an interim. Firefighters retire, teachers retire, coaches retire, and every professional person will retire one day. And those who do not; will die and will eventually be replaced by someone else who will one day die or retire.

But while our vocation or role may be interim, humans are created to be eternal. Even after physical death, we will continue to one of two endless destinations. As the old song goes, “I am only passing through….”

Knowing this inescapable truth should cause us to view life differently. One in which almost everything we have is temporary. The car we drive, the house we buy, the money we spend, and all other possessions in this life will not be ours forever. Even many of our friendships last just a season.

So, have you prepared for when your “time intervening” is over? Maybe you have been thinking about this but don’t know where to start or whom to trust? We would love to start the conversation with you here at the Missouri Baptist Foundation.

While we manage money for ministries, we also provide trustee services to individuals who want to be charitable with a portion of their estate. These “trustee services” are not simply for those who have no heirs; but also include those who have complex family situations or whose families are marked with strife.

We love providing the confidence to Missouri Baptists who are concerned about the capacity of their family to make wise decisions with their estate or with family who do not share the same values. We also love serving as the last remaining family to those who have outlived their loved ones and have no one else they can trust.

While on the earth, we are only interim, Jesus promises us that those who trust in His Son will have eternal life with Him forever. What a blessing it is; to help “interim” people make everlasting investments through estate planning. Would you let us help you?