Stephen joins Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries as grants, foundations specialist

JEFFERSON CITY (BHHM) – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is proud to announce the hire of Enrico Stephen, D.Min., to serve with our Community Engagement Team as Grants and Foundations Specialist. In his role, Stephen will be supporting the fundraising efforts of BHHM by developing relationships with Foundations in Missouri and around the country who will support the ministry through various in-kind and financial grants.

The first major project for Stephen will be securing grants for the benefit of the “Welcome Home Capital Campaign” – an $18-million-dollar campaign which will benefit the Baptist Homes locations around the state as well as securing start up monies for Baptist Homes Hospice and Home Healthcare.

Stephen holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Indonesia, Masters of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Ministry from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Biblical Studies from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Stephen comes to BHHM from First Baptist Church of Chillicothe where he has served as Minister of Music.

Stephen and his family, Yuli, his wife, and four children, Kayla, Jaden, Bianca and Melody will be making their home in western Missouri.

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is a distinctively Christian ministry called to joyfully serve in a Christlike manner by educating, advocating, and caring for the aging for the glory of God. BHHM provides contextualized care and support, from independent living to skilled nursing to hospice care across multiple campuses across Missouri. For more information, go to www.thebaptisthome.org or call (800) 736-6227.