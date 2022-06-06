Guidepost Solutions releases LGBTQ+ pride statement

NASHVILLE – Guidepost Solutions – which released results of its investigation on the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Executive Committee’s (EC) alleged mishandling of sexual abuse issues, May 22 – released a Twitter post saluting LGBTQ+ pride, June 6.

The Guidepost LGBTQ+ pride message – written on Twitter above a rainbow image – reads, “Guidepost is committed to strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion and strives to be an organization where our team can bring their authentic selves to work.

“We celebrate our collective progress toward equality for all and are proud to be an ally to our LGBTQ+ community.”

According to Baptist Press, the SBC’s Sexual Abuse Task Force – appointed by SBC President Ed Litton – selected Guidepost Solutions to oversee the third-party review of the SBC Executive Committee’s past handling of sexual abuse issues last September.

Earlier this year, the SBC’s EC approved up to $2 million to go to Guidepost Solutions from the EC’s reserve funds. This was in addition to another $2 million approved to cover legal fees paid to Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, the EC’s new law firm – which supports the Nashville Pride festival, the LGBTQ Bar and is praise by the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ organizations. (Read more here.)

Last week, the EC approved three recommendations that commit another $14 million to sexual abuse reform efforts, including payments to Guidepost and Bradley. International Mission Board (IMB) President Paul Chitwood said that, if the EC’s recommendations are approved by SBC messengers at their annual meeting in Anaheim, June 12-15, the recommendations will cost the IMB $4.5 million dollars during the next 15 months.