Pro-life ministries of the MBCH’s LIGHT House continue to grow

For most of our existence, The LIGHT House has served expectant mothers in our maternity home. The last several years, however, have created continual challenges for the most vulnerable families and we are constantly exploring new ministry opportunities. Our parent agency, MBCH Children and Family Ministries has ministered to young mothers in crisis through both maternity homes and in-home programs for many years. It has been a longtime goal of The LIGHT House to create a similar Home-Based Pregnancy Services program, so we were thrilled to slowly roll out our new Home-Based Pregnancy Services program in late 2021.

Andrea McAdam, who has been on staff with The LIGHT House since 2010, was promoted to Community Outreach Manager. In this position, Andrea researched, designed and began implementing Home-Based Pregnancy Services. The program is designed to ensure that families are properly educated, have continual supportive case management and are able to access items needed to raise their child(ren) independently. The only requirement for this program is that the client is pregnant and lives in the state of Missouri. Once screened into the program, clients are offered in-home education one to two times per month. Services are provided for the entire family as well.

Andrea utilizes the “Nurturing Parenting” curricula with families. According to their website, “The Nurturing Parenting Programs are a family-centered trauma-informed initiative designed to build nurturing parenting skills as an alternative to abusive and neglecting parenting and child-rearing practices.” Andrea also distributes information in accordance with the Alternatives to Abortion program. This information includes pregnancy and parenting topics, such as healthy eating, substance use, breastfeeding, safety for baby, and the importance of adequate medical care for mom and baby.

During these monthly meetings, clients receive education, support, and gain access to needed baby supplies (diapers, wipes and baby toiletries). Upon completing three visits, clients can earn an infant car seat and pack and play for their child. These tangible items exemplify some of the safety skills gained during sessions (car seat safety and safe sleeping); ensuring that families are not only educated on the importance of having these items, but have access to them and can be properly trained on their use.

In the first six months of the program, 32 visits have been completed. During these visits, 7 moms have participated, 13 children over age 1 have received items and 4 babies have been born. Items distributed include 24 packages of diapers and wipes, as well as, 3 infant car seats and 3 pack and plays. The clients involved in the Home-Based Pregnancy Services program have expressed their appreciation and thankfulness for visits and items several times. As the babies have been born, the clients are excited to share this news with Andrea.

It is a privilege of The LIGHT House to provide a program that aids in helping, encouraging and empowering moms, and to share God’s love through each aspect of this program.