Twenty people baptized at Bonne Terre church

BONNE TERRE – Rejoicing angels and the joyful congregation of Sonrise Baptist Church of Bonne Terre had reason to celebrate with 20 baptisms in one service.

“We had several men in the congregation who wanted baptism,” Daniel Weyand, pastor, said, “as well as several children from the Wednesday night program.”

One of the men wanting baptism was a surprise to the congregation. Wayne Rose, member, announced that he had been baptized “out of order.” “I was baptized as a young boy in 1966,” he said, “but, a friend shared the four spiritual laws with me in 1972 at a Campus Crusade service and I accepted Jesus then. I’m here to proclaim Jesus lives within me and to glorify him.”

Weyand pointed to another adult, Christian Boughamer, as recently married. “He came to the decision during pre-marital counseling,” he explained, “he wants to lead his family as a Christian.”

Sonrise is attracting children on Wednesday evening to the church. The church has a bus ministry, one bus and one van, going to several areas of the town. As each of the children were baptized during the service, Weyand asked whose class they were in on Wednesday.

“We have teachers faithfully serving and loving on these kids,” Weyand said. “They are pointing them to Jesus.”

“Our bus route goes into some of the lower economic areas including a trailer park,” Weyand said. “Wednesday night can be pretty hectic and chaotic, and we have had some behavior issues.”

Linda Tiefenauer, third/fourth grade teacher on Wednesday night, laughed as she agreed with Weyand. “It can be pretty wild, but I always like to get them engaged in the story with a game.”

Tiefenauer explained that the church gives the children dinner and dessert before they come to class. “Many of these kids are neglected and come from broken homes,” she said. “They might be living with grandparents, but usually all I have to do is say their name and they will settle down.”

“God is moving in this class,” she continued, “It started when I went to Tennessee because my mom passed away. When I returned, I talked to the kids about the hope to see her again because of what Jesus did.”

Tiefenauer and the other teachers are using Lifeway Bible Studies for Life for children. “We went through the death and resurrection of Jesus,” she said. “One of the little girls wanted her brother in another class to know Jesus. When we talk about the gift God has for them, they are listening.”

Weyand knows that God is working through this ministry because of the enemy’s response to the baptisms. “We’ve had four catalytic converters stolen off of the van and the bus,” he said. “It runs about $2,000 to replace one and it impacts the insurance. It hurts when it happens.”

At the beginning of the baptism service, Weyand explained the gospel and believer’s baptism. “I knew with 20 baptisms,” he said, “I wouldn’t have much time for a sermon. We had many visitors there for the baptisms. Usually, we run about 100 but that morning, we had about 140.”

“We recognize that the gospel is for all,” Weyand said. “We want to be persistent in love and take the time to understand.”