Stepping out this spring

Now that Spring is here, it is time to get outdoors. Did you know that fresh air is good for the digestive system? It also improves blood pressure, heart rates, makes one happier, strengthens the immune system, and gives you a sharper mind. With all those benefits, getting outdoors to enjoy God’s creation should be a priority for you and your loved ones this spring. Here are seven low-impact activities for seniors that will provide a purpose to your outdoor activities.

1. Take a tree survey. Tree guides are available on each campus of the Baptist Homes system. Grab a guide and explore the many types of trees that grow on each campus. You can access a free tree guide for your smartphone at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide.

2. Count the cars. I grew up as a “car guy.” I enjoy looking at the various makes and models. Do you see models or manufacturers from your childhood, such as the Chevrolet Impala Ford Pickup? What about some of the newer brands and models? I am still trying to figure out some of the newer names, such as Kia Telluride and Tesla Y. Enjoy a conversation about the automobiles you rode in over the years.

3. Flowers and fragrances. In addition to wildflowers, each year residents and staff plant and maintain seasonal flowers. Enjoy the ever-changing scents and beauty of these blooming pieces of art throughout spring and summer. Don’t forget to look for pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and moths.

4. Count the steps. 1000 steps are about half a mile. Adding 50 steps per week over the from through summer would increase that short walk to over 1 mile. Maintaining mobility is one of the keys to enjoying independence.

5. Critters and creatures. From deer to geese, you are sure to see wildlife around your favorite neighborhood or Baptist Home campus. Don’t forget to look up, as many trees are filled with nesting birds and lively squirrels.

6. Go fish! If you are over 65, generally no license is required. Ponds, lakes, and streams abound in Missouri. Some of the Baptist Homes communities have stocked ponds that make fishing accessible and fun. Those campuses have fishing gear that you can borrow to enjoy this outdoor favorite. Who knows, if you know the right folks, they may even help clean and cook your catch!

7. Prayer walks around the campus. I recently walked a campus and prayed for the people who lived and worked there. Prayer walking provides an opportunity to “pray onsite with insight.”

Whether one walks or wheels their neighborhood, campus, or community, enjoying God’s creation and the benefit of fresh air makes Spring a season we look forward to at Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries. Sure, there may be days when the rain keeps us indoors, but that just makes the anticipation of a nice day even more agreeable.

“Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy.” – Psalm 96:11-12