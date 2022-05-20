Missouri Baptist secretaries to hold annual meeting in September

NEW LONDON – Baptist Secretaries & Administrative Assistants of Missouri (BSAAM) will hold their annual meeting on September 19-20, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Lake St. Louis. The event begins with registration at 8:30 am on Monday and closes at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

“This meeting is an opportunity for secretaries and administrative assistants to come together for a time of professional development, worship, and fellowship,” says Mary Ann Allen, president. “We will have conferences for all sized churches, associations, multi-staff or single-staff secretaries.”

Breakout conference areas include human resources, church finances, dealing with change, and software programs to make your job easier. The keynote speaker is Robert Feeler, director of missions in Twin Rivers Baptist Association.

Early bird registration, due by July 1, is $100; after July 1 is $120. Reservations for $122 per night lodging at Fairfield Inn in Wentzville, must be made by August 19.

Registration forms are available from Kathy Angel, by calling 815-633-5535 or e-mailing kathy.angel@fbcodessa.org.