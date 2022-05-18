Take courage by the load

Sort it. Wash it. Fold it. Hang it. Repeat it, repeat it, repeat it, repeat it…infinitum.

Statistics suggest we spend 40 minutes or so per day on laundry-related tasks. And I don’t have extra stats to back this up, but I’d estimate you add about three more hours per day per child. I raised a big bunch of kids, so go ahead and ask me how much I know about the infinity that is laundry. Because I know loads about it. Loads and loads.

Of all the lovely feelings, knowing you washed that last load of laundry, dried it, and put it away all in the same day is way up there. I’m guessing. I have to guess because I’m one of those. One of those people who hears the dryer alarm and then ponders, Would I rather give it another tumble? Or am I going to drop everything to fold and hang? Then the next thought? Tumble it is!

In the great tumbly circle of life that is laundry, I’m sure I need more fortitude. Also probably more nonconductivity. There’s hardly anything better on a cold morning than a chunky sweater straight out of the dryer. Except for those spark-sparkety-sparks—the ones that are just this side of a lightning strike. I had one sparking sweater that I think may have once given me a perm.

In the great circle that is real life, though, we need fortitude even more. Greater than fortitude, we need genuine courage. In Isaiah 43, God says, “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you, and the rivers will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched, and the flame will not burn you. For I am the LORD your God, the Holy One of Israel, and your Savior” (vv. 1-3). Amid every wash, rinse, spin, or spark, He says, “I love you,” (vs. 4). And then He repeats the instruction “Do not fear” in verse five with the why, the wherefore, and a powerful “with” when He declares, “for I am with you.”

God doesn’t say there won’t be troubled waters and all kinds of agitations. Even suds. Sometimes sparks. But this passage reminds us that through the waters, the zaps, the fires, we won’t be overwhelmed, because He is with us. As we recognize His presence working within the deepest parts of who we are, we find courage we never imagined.

The Father’s desire is that courage become our lifestyle. He loves leading us into places of peace and strength. Fear may make you feel like throwing in the towel. Maybe a whole load of towels. With bleach. But there’s no need to let fear enslave us. Fear is not our boss because we have a Father who calls us His. That belonging offers all the fortitude we need. The “you are mine” of Isaiah 43:1 reminds us of that beautiful adoption story. “For you did not receive a spirit of slavery to fall back into fear. Instead, you received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry out, ‘Abba, Father!’” (Romans 8:15 CSB).

So take courage. Whatever comes round, it really will all come out in the wash. Even when there’s an extended spin cycle. Or another tumble in the dryer. Or yet another ‘nother.