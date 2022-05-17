MBTS to host conference at SBC annual meeting

ANAHEIM – Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College will unveil a new booth at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting. The booth highlights the For The Church vision for theological education. A featured giveaway – For The Church T-shirts – also returns with a new look. Visitors will be able to receive a shirt and discuss any prospective student questions with a member of MBTS’ Admissions team.

Midwestern Seminary will also host FTC Anaheim: Micro Conference at noon on June 14. This year’s conference is titled “Six Humble Affirmations,” and will feature speakers Jason Allen, Kevin Ezell, Albert Mohler, Paul Chitwood, Mark Dever and Matt Carter. Its annual alumni luncheon will be held on June 15 at noon with the theme “The Future of the SBC.”