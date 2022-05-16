FBC Jackson to hold celebration of faith at Old Bethel Church

JACKSON – The Old Bethel church site will be the location for a “Celebration of Faith” on Sunday afternoon, June 5th. Organizers plan an afternoon of worship, some recognitions of historical figures, singing and refreshments at the church site located just outside of the city of Jackson. It begins at 2 p.m.

Old Bethel is the site of the first non-Catholic church building established west of the Mississippi soon after the Louisiana Purchase was completed. The log church was established in 1806.

Bev Jackson, a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, is one member of a committee of the church that oversees the historical site.

She said in an article about Old Bethel, “The history of Bethel Church begins in the 18th century when Missouri was still a part of the Spanish controlled, Louisiana Territory. The Spanish General had ordered his commandants that “no religion except Catholic would be allowed in the province”. So, as Baptist settlers made their way into the territory in the 1790’s, they were forced to practice their religious faith in secret meeting places – usually their homes. Preachers had to travel under the cover of night in an effort to avoid prosecution. Stories indicate that some even swam across the Mississippi River after dark to avoid being detected & arrested. Life for these early settlers was very difficult in many ways. But, as history shows us, thru a strong faith and determination, they persevered.” (“Old Bethel Church: Pioneer Baptist Church in Missouri” www.baptistparchments.org).

The pioneer church flourished for a time in the 1800s on the frontier and sent out many members to plant churches in several other communities in the region (including what is now First Baptist, Jackson). They weathered the tremendous New Madrid earthquake of 1811 and the members drew support from each other through that traumatic seismological event that shook the southeast corner of the territory and even caused the Mississippi River to change course.

Later in the mid 1800’s controversies over mission support versus anti-missions sentiment erupted and in 1867 the church closed.

The church was dismantled and the logs were sold and carried off. A pioneer cemetery was all that remained. But in the early 2000’s the logs were rediscovered on an agricultural property nearby. Their authenticity was certified by a historian and the Second Baptist Church of Springfield, Dr. John Marshall, pastor, arranged to purchase those logs and the Missouri Baptist Convention arranged to have them returned to the site. By 2007 many volunteers had worked together to reassemble the old church on its original site. A protective roof covering was erected and the inside of the church was furnished and dedicated as a historical site for Missouri Baptists.

Now modern restrooms have been added at the site and much effort has gone into the care taking of the historic church site and cemetery.

Mrs. Nelson said they want to acknowledge Mr. Tim Wilson and his family of Coffee, Missouri, who have volunteered for about two years building the adjacent log structure which holds the modern restrooms.

They have been assisted greatly by Mr. Dallas Seabaugh who is employed as the site caretaker. Many volunteers spend time each year planting flowers, cleaning and restoring items for the site. One of note, who will be remembered is Mr. Charlie Ford, who was a retired international missionary living in the Jackson area and gave many years of assistance in the Old Bethel restoration efforts.

Nelson said she thinks it will be a great afternoon in the sunshine. She encouraged people to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the event. It will have gospel music with “The Chestnut Mountain Gang” and there will be refreshments served. Organizers hope many Missouri Baptists will attend.

The Missouri Baptist Convention provides general oversight and funding of the Old Bethel church site through the MBC Historical Commission. Local matters of caretaker responsibilities are provided by the Old Bethel Oversight Committee of First Baptist, Jackson.

To obtain directions to the site and to arrange for a tour contact the First Baptist Church of Jackson at 573-243-8415. To learn more of the history of Old Bethel check the website at www.baptistparchments.org.