Have it your way

I recently sat down with some pastor friends for lunch. It was a place they had taken me to before, but this time I was ready. It was one of those “choose your own pizza toppings” place. Sort of like the old Subway concept where you can point out the ingredients you want to have added to your sandwich, but this time with pizza.

Last time, I was not prepared for all the options, and I opted for the traditional Meat Lovers equivalent. But this time, I was ready: four size options, three crust types, six sauce choices, seven cheese options, a choice of ten types of meat, twenty-six veggie and “extra” seasoning options, and eight different glazes and finishes. With no limit to how many you can add, for us over-thinkers, it seems more akin to punishment rather than an edible adventure. I got exactly what I wanted.

Unlimited customization. This is the norm in our world. It is no longer pepperoni or sausage. Now we must choose between artisan pepperoni or plant-based sausage with fresh gorgonzola, organic bay leaves, and a Paul Newman BBQ sauce swirl all piled upon a Cauliflower crust. I often find myself googling word definitions while I wait my turn to order.

Financial investing can be equally overwhelming. There are unlimited options from which to choose. No-fee trades, private equity, carbon credit options or Crypto. there are many ways to invest money.

The options do not stop with investments. We are also afforded options on how to give what He has charged us to steward. There is the local church, the crisis pregnancy center, our alma mater, the community library, Samaritans Purse, and literally millions of other worthy causes. It can be overwhelming.

One of my favorite giving tools are Donor Advised Funds (D.A.F). A D.A.F. allows multiple gifts to be distributed at certain times of the year, in certain amounts, and to a variety of beneficiaries all with the completion of one document. MBF would take care of the rest. This is especially useful in those instances when you want to remain anonymous or in tax planning. Perhaps you receive an unusual amount of money in one year through a buy-out, or the sell of a business and not quite sure how you want to distribute those gifts.

Most importantly though, a D.A.F. can lead to a multi-generational legacy by funding an endowment after your passing. Many Missouri Baptists continue to support Gospel Advancing ministries through a family endowment fund that puts “legs” to your legacy in a God honoring way. In short, it allows you to give for generations to a ministry you have poured into for decades.

The next time you order a pizza and are trying to decide what toppings to add, consider calling the Missouri Baptist Foundation and asking us to help you make a financial plan that blesses the ministries you love. Hey, who knows, we may even deliver. If we don’t, we know God always does.

The Missouri Baptist Foundation exists to Advance the Gospel through money management services to ministries and possibility planning for people. Contact them today for a free consultation.