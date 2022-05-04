Committee on Nominations report released

ANAHEIM (BP) — The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2022 report in advance of the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 14-15. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.

The 2022 committee was chaired by Leah Finn, a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. Finn told Baptist Press that “throughout the process, the Committee on Nominations prayed for nominees who exemplify humility, willingness to serve and a fervent commitment to the church and the SBC. In addition to those biblical traits, this slate brings a vast range of experience, skill and diversity that will benefit the SBC and build the kingdom of God.”

Ninety-four new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2022 Annual Meeting Tuesday Bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday (June 14) afternoon.

The 94 nominees include 29 women (31 percent) and 65 men (69 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 84 percent Anglo, 9 percent Black, 4 percent Asian, 2 percent Hispanic, and 1 percent Native American.

SBC Executive Committee

Term expires in 2023

Alabama: Craig Carlisle, First, Gadsden; replacing Paul S. Hicks, Good Shepherd Community, Hayden.

Term expires in 2024

Alabama: *Dana H. McCain, First, Dothan; replacing L. Melissa Carlisle Golden, First, Prattville.

*Jana J. White, Freedom, Lincolnton; replacing Modena Henderson, Mercy, Charlotte. Virginia: *Joshua A. (Josh) Hetzler, Colonial Heights, South Chesterfield; replacing *H. Robert (Rob) Showers, Gateway Community, South Riding

Term expires in 2025

Kansas-Nebraska: *Sanford W. Peterson, Emmanuel, Overland Park, Kan.; replacing Mark R. Elliott, LifeSpring, Bellevue, Neb.

Term expires in 2026

Alabama: *Ann Stafford, Southside, Dothan; replacing Phyllis S. Ingram, First, Montgomery.

Anthony L. Dockery, St. Stephen Missionary, La Puente; replacing Rolland E. Slade, Meridian, El Cajon. Georgia: *Clyde A. Chester, Tabernacle, Cartersville; replacing *Cheryl S. Samples, Picketts Mill, Dallas.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Alabama: Neal Hughes, Heritage, Montgomery.

GuideStone Financial Resources

Term expires in 2026

Alabama: *James E. (Eric) Morgan, First, Prattville; replacing *David S. Puckett, Shades Mountain, Birmingham.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Arkansas: *David M. Rainwater, Immanuel, Little Rock.

*Gary L. Stooksbury, Millbrook, Aiken. Tennessee: *Christopher L. (Chris) Kelly, Third, Murfreesboro

International Mission Board

Term expires in 2024

Arizona: Stephen P. Hayes, North Phoenix, Phoenix; replacing Bret D. Burnett, Mountain View, Tucson.

Term expires in 2025

North Carolina: *Shannon Wallace, Christ Community, Huntersville; replacing Will Gatling, Bay Leaf, Raleigh.

Term expires in 2026

Alabama: Tracie M. Griggs, Southside, Southside; replacing Cecil M. Sanders Jr., First, Headland.

*Kristen Nichols, Mercy Hill, Marietta; replacing William H. (Bill) Ricketts, Prince Avenue, Bogart. Mississippi: *Justin Ryan Lohmeier, Hillcrest, New Albany; replacing *William H. (Opie) Hurst, Harrisburg, Tupelo.

*Allison Karr Blessen, City on a Hill, Brookline, Mass.; replacing Sam Taylor, Nashua, Nashua, N.H. North Carolina: Vacant; replacing Michael Cloer, Englewood, Rocky Mount.

*Mary Jane Schwarz, First, McAllen; replacing *Thom Polvogt, First, Katy. Texas: Gregory H. Pickering, Brazos Pointe, Lake Jackson; replacing Robert M. (Mike) Simmons, Hillcrest, Cedar Hill.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Florida: Alan M. Brumback, Central, Sanford.

Lifeway Christian Resources

Term expires in 2023

Arizona: *Janet W. Shrader, Casas Adobes, Tucson; replacing Cheri Dempsay, First Sahuaro Ranch, Glendale.

Term expires in 2024

New York: Vacant; replacing *Judith Sonich, Bellewood, North Syracuse.

*Joshua Benfield, Fairview, Apex; replacing Yana J. Conner, Oaks, Raleigh. Virginia: *Elaine D. Hanger, Parkway, Moseley; replacing Gary Comeforo, The Heights, Colonial Heights.

Term expires in 2025

Term expires in 2026

Florida: Scott E. Yirka, Hibernia, Fleming Island; replacing James H. (Jimmy) Scroggins, Family, West Palm Beach.

*Beth Greene, First Concord, Knoxville; replacing *Burt Landers, First, Shelbyville. Texas: Tony Wolfe, Lakeland, Lewisville; replacing Brad H. McLean, First, New Braunfels.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Alabama: Benjamin D. Posey, First, Leroy.

*Cynthia M. Cook, South Main Street, Greenwood. Texas: Jacob M. Fitzgerald, Denman Avenue, Lufkin.

North American Mission Board

Term expires in 2023

West Virginia: Mason A. Ballard, Resurrection, Charleston; replacing Brandon Carter, Cross Lanes, Cross Lanes.

Term expires in 2025

South Carolina: Wallace H. Harris, First, Simpsonville; replacing Randy Bradley, Locust Hill, Travelers Rest.

Term expires in 2026

Alabama: Vacant; replacing Charles M. (Danny) Wood, Shades Mountain, Birmingham.

*Daniel B. Kim, Well Community, Bellevue, Wash.; replacing Robert J. (Bob) Lowe, First, Yelm, Wash. Texas: Jeff Young, Champion Forest, Houston; replacing Denny J. Gorena, First, Leopard.

*Amy N. Thompson, Redeemer, Lubbock; replacing *Zoila Lopez, First, Forney. Texas: Caleb M. Turner, Mesquite Friendship, Mesquite; replacing Jarrett L. Stephens, Champion Forest, Houston.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Florida: Brian E. Nall, Olive, Pensacola.

Bill H. Wright, First, Purvis. Texas: Bill L. Coffey, Pinecrest, Silsbee.

Gateway Seminary

Term expires in 2024

West Virginia: Vacant; replacing Donald R. Yeager, Southside, Parkersburg.

Term expires in 2025

Virginia: Don L. Paxton, Rosedale, Abingdon; replacing *Raul Lozoya, Remnant, Richmond.

Term expires in 2026

Maryland-Delaware-DC: Keith Myer, Harvest, Salisbury, Md.; replacing *Mark Trammell, Mt. Airy, Mt. Airy, Md.

Term expires in 2027

Arkansas: Kelly D. Womack, Grand Avenue, Fort Smith; replacing Ronnie H. Deal, First, Greenwood.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Illinois: Kevin Carrothers, First, Rochester.

*Charles H. (Chuck) Morton, First, Taylors. At-Large: Walter A. Price, Fellowship in the Pass, Beaumont, Calif.

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Term expires in 2024

Mississippi: Vacant; replacing *Douglas C. Rule, First, Jackson.

Term expires in 2025

Local: Vacant.; replacing Nathan G. Rose, Liberty, Liberty, Mo.

Term expires in 2027

*Kelli Northcutt, First, Ponca City; replacing *Larry W. Sheppard, Clearview, Broken Arrow. Local: *Wade R. Pruitt, First, Clinton, Okla.; replacing Bryan C. Pain, First, Duncan, Okla.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Indiana: Larry T. Lewis, Vann Avenue, Evansville.

*David C. Shanks, Travis Avenue, Fort Worth. Local: Jacob A. McMillian, Journey, St. Joseph, Mo.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

Term expires in 2023

Nevada : Vacant; replacing Samuel J. (Sam) Crouch, Calvary, Elko.

: Vacant; replacing Samuel J. (Sam) Crouch, Calvary, Elko. Local: Vacant; replacing *Gary W. Fordham, First, Petal.

Term expires in 2026

Kentucky: Brian C. Hinton, Highview, Louisville; replacing Tim L. Searcy, Allen, Allen.

Term expires in 2027

Rhonda B. Caldwell, Kettering, Upper Marlboro, Md.; replacing *Daniel Shieh, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. New Mexico: Michael Kirby, Central, Clovis; replacing David G. Brittain, Celebration, Rio Rancho.

Michael Kirby, Central, Clovis; replacing David G. Brittain, Celebration, Rio Rancho. Local: Reggie L. Bridges, Temple, Ruston, La.; replacing Michael E. (Mike) Shaw, First, Pelham.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Arkansas: Larry D. White, Central, Conway.

*William P. (Phil) Hanberry, Temple, Hattiesburg. Ohio: Timothy E. Binns, First, Fairborn.

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Term expires in 2027

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Alabama: Ed Litton, Redemption, Saraland.

Aaron, D. Burgner, Lakes, Lakeland. New York: Charles E. (Chuck) Jennings, Ridgewood, Lockport.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

Term expires in 2025

Local: *Mark A. Jordan, Third Avenue, Louisville, Ky.; replacing *Howard A. Pope, Hurstbourne, Louisville, Ky.

Term expires in 2027

*Glen W. (Wayne) Braswell, Porter Memorial, Lexington; replacing Elizabeth H. (Ellie) Coursey, First, Henderson. Local: *Margaret G. Beachy, Ballardsville, Crestwood, Ky.; replacing *Patricia A. Skelton, Salem, Shelbyville, Ky.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Florida: H.B. Charles Jr., Shiloh, Jacksonville.

*Thomas N. (Nat) Millican, Highview, Louisville. At-Large: Bryan T. Myers, Faith, Fairbanks, Alaska.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Term expires in 2023

Florida: Bob Bumgarner, Chets Creek, Jacksonville; replacing Herb M. Reavis Jr., North Jacksonville, Jacksonville.

Term expires in 2027

*Timothy A. Rothberg, Sagemont, Houston; replacing J. Kie Bowman, Hyde Park, Austin. At-Large: Joshua W. Allen, Parkway Hills, Plano, Texas; replacing *Don Whorton, First, Dallas, Texas.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:

Indiana: John C. Horn, City View, Avon.

N. Todd Houston, Beach Road, Southport. At-Large: *Louie L. Lu, Birchman, Fort Worth, Texas.

Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission

Term expires in 2023

New England: Mitchell W. Kimbrell, Christ Memorial, Williston, Vt.; replacing *Robert L. Orleck, Baptist Fellowship, Randolph, Vt.

Term expires in 2026

*Greg G. Greer, River Community, Wichita, Kan.; replacing Dan R. Anderson, Prairie Hills Southern, Augusta, Kan. Kentucky: Jaime F. Masso, Primera, Mayfield; replacing Lynn O. Traylor, Calvary, Glasgow.

Jaime F. Masso, Primera, Mayfield; replacing Lynn O. Traylor, Calvary, Glasgow. Mississippi: Matthew T. Morgan, Grace Community, Indianola; replacing Mike Aultman, Military, Sumrall.

Matthew T. Morgan, Grace Community, Indianola; replacing Mike Aultman, Military, Sumrall. New York: *Paul Yoo, Fordham Community, Bronx; replacing Robert Dean, Tonawanda Indian, Basom.

Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:

Illinois: D. Scott Foshie, Steeleville, Steeleville.

David E. Prince, Ashland Avenue, Lexington. At-Large: Kevin L. Smith, Family Church Village, West Palm Beach.

Committee on Order of Business

Term expires in 2025

*Ashley S. Davis, Dublin, Dublin, Ohio; replacing *Steven F. Bates, First, Winnfield, La.

*Beth Holmes, Yellow Creek, Owensboro, Ky.; replacing *C. Joyce Hall, Broadmoor, Madison, Miss.

Credential Committee

Term expires in 2024

*Jonathan Sams, Image, Marietta, Ga.; replacing Roger Spradlin, Valley, Bakersfield, Calif.

Term expires in 2025

*Jill R. Rayburn, Edwards Road, Greenville, S.C.; replacing Greg Fields, Nellis, Las Vegas, Nev.

Meagan N. Stedman, First, Westwego, La.; replacing *Sara K. Mills, Friendship, Conway, Ark.

Vacant; replacing *Stacy Bramlett, First, Collierville, Tenn. (position to be filled by SBC Executive Committee)

An asterisk (*) indicates the person holds a non-church or denominational role.