Committee on Nominations report released

ANAHEIM (BP) — The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2022 report in advance of the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 14-15. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.
The 2022 committee was chaired by Leah Finn, a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. Finn told Baptist Press that “throughout the process, the Committee on Nominations prayed for nominees who exemplify humility, willingness to serve and a fervent commitment to the church and the SBC. In addition to those biblical traits, this slate brings a vast range of experience, skill and diversity that will benefit the SBC and build the kingdom of God.”
Ninety-four new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2022 Annual Meeting Tuesday Bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday (June 14) afternoon.
The 94 nominees include 29 women (31 percent) and 65 men (69 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 84 percent Anglo, 9 percent Black, 4 percent Asian, 2 percent Hispanic, and 1 percent Native American.
SBC Executive Committee
Term expires in 2023
- Alabama: Craig Carlisle, First, Gadsden; replacing Paul S. Hicks, Good Shepherd Community, Hayden.
- Arizona: Mark Martin, CalvaryPHX, Phoenix; replacing Chad Garrison, Calvary, Lake Havasu City.
- Florida: *David Twiddy, Mission Hill, Temple Terrace; replacing *Rod D. Martin, Rocky Bayou, Niceville.
- Georgia: *Travis Walker, Gospel Hope, Avondale Estates; replacing *Ricardo Avila, Amistad Cristiana International, Gainesville.
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: Fred J. Neal Jr., Harvest, Kittanning, Pa.; replacing Kim Grueser, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Tennessee: *Erin D. Bryson, First, Dickson; replacing Robyn A. Hari, ClearView, Franklin.
- Texas: Russ Barksdale, Rush Creek, Arlington; replacing Barbara Norris, First, Waskom.
Term expires in 2024
- Alabama: *Dana H. McCain, First, Dothan; replacing L. Melissa Carlisle Golden, First, Prattville.
- North Carolina: *Jana J. White, Freedom, Lincolnton; replacing Modena Henderson, Mercy, Charlotte.
- Virginia: *Joshua A. (Josh) Hetzler, Colonial Heights, South Chesterfield; replacing *H. Robert (Rob) Showers, Gateway Community, South Riding
Term expires in 2025
- Kansas-Nebraska: *Sanford W. Peterson, Emmanuel, Overland Park, Kan.; replacing Mark R. Elliott, LifeSpring, Bellevue, Neb.
- Tennessee: Vacant; replacing Chuck T. Williams, First, Covington.
Term expires in 2026
- Alabama: *Ann Stafford, Southside, Dothan; replacing Phyllis S. Ingram, First, Montgomery.
- Arkansas: *Donald J. Wells Sr., Second, Conway; replacing *Paul E. (Gene) McPherson, First, Benton.
- California: Anthony L. Dockery, St. Stephen Missionary, La Puente; replacing Rolland E. Slade, Meridian, El Cajon.
- Georgia: *Clyde A. Chester, Tabernacle, Cartersville; replacing *Cheryl S. Samples, Picketts Mill, Dallas.
- Georgia: Landon Dowden, Hebron, Dacula; replacing Michael R. (Mike) Stone, Emmanuel, Blackshear.
- Louisiana: John S. (Jack) Hunter, First, New Orleans; replacing Mike Holloway, Ouachita, West Monroe.
- Missouri: *Curtis R. Ballard, Genesis, Eureka; replacing *James E. Freeman, County Meadows, Independence.
- South Carolina: *Sarah H. Rogers, Christ Fellowship, Greenville; replacing Robert W. (Bob) Neeley, First, Spartanburg.
- Tennessee: Corey A. Cain, First, Seymour; replacing Ron F. Hale, West Jackson, Jackson.
- Texas: Byron V. McWilliams, First, Odessa; replacing Stephen Swofford, First, Rockwall.
- Utah-Idaho: Michael E. Pless, Redeeming Life, Bountiful, Utah; replacing James Gregory, First Southern, Mountain Home, Idaho.
- Virginia: Drew Landry, Spotswood, Fredericksburg; replacing Timothy Hight, GraceLife, Christiansburg.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Alabama: Neal Hughes, Heritage, Montgomery.
- Alaska: Todd O. Burgess, First, Eagle River.
- Arkansas: Mollie Duddleston, Cross, Springdale.
- Florida: *Archalena B. Coats, Kingdom Covenant, Miami.
- Iowa: Todd Stiles, First Family, Ankeny.
- Kentucky: John A. Lucas, First, Pikeville.
- Mississippi: Daniel L. (Dan) Lanier, Northcrest, Meridian.
- Montana: Caleb T. Groteluschen, Capstone, Helena.
- North Carolina: Christopher N. Dickerson, Arran Lake, Fayetteville.
- Texas: *James D. (Jim) Green, Sagemont, Houston.
GuideStone Financial Resources
Term expires in 2026
- Alabama: *James E. (Eric) Morgan, First, Prattville; replacing *David S. Puckett, Shades Mountain, Birmingham.
- New York: Vacant; replacing *Rene A. Trewick, Bronx, Bronx.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Arkansas: *David M. Rainwater, Immanuel, Little Rock.
- Georgia: *Deana F. Hames, First, Woodstock.
- Missouri: Timothy R. (Tim) Huddleston, Osage Hills, Osage Beach.
- Nevada: Damian Cirincione, Shadow Hills, Las Vegas.
- Oklahoma: *James R. (Jim) Scrivner, First, Ada.
- South Carolina: *Gary L. Stooksbury, Millbrook, Aiken.
- Tennessee: *Christopher L. (Chris) Kelly, Third, Murfreesboro
International Mission Board
Term expires in 2024
- Arizona: Stephen P. Hayes, North Phoenix, Phoenix; replacing Bret D. Burnett, Mountain View, Tucson.
Term expires in 2025
- North Carolina: *Shannon Wallace, Christ Community, Huntersville; replacing Will Gatling, Bay Leaf, Raleigh.
Term expires in 2026
- Alabama: Tracie M. Griggs, Southside, Southside; replacing Cecil M. Sanders Jr., First, Headland.
- Georgia: *Kristen Nichols, Mercy Hill, Marietta; replacing William H. (Bill) Ricketts, Prince Avenue, Bogart.
- Mississippi: *Justin Ryan Lohmeier, Hillcrest, New Albany; replacing *William H. (Opie) Hurst, Harrisburg, Tupelo.
- New England: *Allison Karr Blessen, City on a Hill, Brookline, Mass.; replacing Sam Taylor, Nashua, Nashua, N.H.
- North Carolina: Vacant; replacing Michael Cloer, Englewood, Rocky Mount.
- Ohio: *Marci C. Hare, First, Heath; replacing Lawrence (Larry) Lambes, Hillcrest, Carlisle.
- Tennessee: *Timothy S. Sheehy, Cornerstone, Germantown; replacing Phillip D. Mitchell, First, Adamsville.
- Texas: *Mary Jane Schwarz, First, McAllen; replacing *Thom Polvogt, First, Katy.
- Texas: Gregory H. Pickering, Brazos Pointe, Lake Jackson; replacing Robert M. (Mike) Simmons, Hillcrest, Cedar Hill.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Florida: Alan M. Brumback, Central, Sanford.
- Georgia: *Joyce A. Chambers, Grace, Monroe.
- Hawaii: Christopher Martin, Makakilo, Kapolei.
- Nevada: Thomas R. McCormick Jr., Hope, Las Vegas.
- New Mexico: John E. Hinze, First, Tucumcari.
- Oklahoma: Chris B. Wall, First, Owasso.
- South Carolina: R. Marshall Blalock, First, Charleston.
- Texas: John B. McCullough, Berea, Big Springs.
- Texas: James C. (Cliff) Mayton, Memorial, Spring.
- Texas: William T. (Tommy) Turner, First, Paris.
- Utah-Idaho: David A. Edmunds, Hope, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Wyoming: Daniel R. Brubeck, North Cheyenne, Cheyenne.
Lifeway Christian Resources
Term expires in 2023
- Arizona: *Janet W. Shrader, Casas Adobes, Tucson; replacing Cheri Dempsay, First Sahuaro Ranch, Glendale.
Term expires in 2024
- New York: Vacant; replacing *Judith Sonich, Bellewood, North Syracuse.
- North Carolina: *Joshua Benfield, Fairview, Apex; replacing Yana J. Conner, Oaks, Raleigh.
- Virginia: *Elaine D. Hanger, Parkway, Moseley; replacing Gary Comeforo, The Heights, Colonial Heights.
Term expires in 2025
- Georgia: *Princess S. Moon, Image, Marietta; replacing Randall P. (Randy) Smith, Johnson Ferry, Marietta.
Term expires in 2026
- Florida: Scott E. Yirka, Hibernia, Fleming Island; replacing James H. (Jimmy) Scroggins, Family, West Palm Beach.
- Louisiana: *Seane S. Rice, Connect, New Orleans; replacing *J.D. Perry, Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge.
- New Mexico: *Kristin L. Overman, First, Albuquerque; replacing *Linda K. Dean, Emmanuel, Farmington.
- Oklahoma: *Lana E. Gragert, First, Choctaw; replacing *Christopher (Todd) Fannin, Life Fellowship, Pryor.
- Tennessee: *Beth Greene, First Concord, Knoxville; replacing *Burt Landers, First, Shelbyville.
- Texas: Tony Wolfe, Lakeland, Lewisville; replacing Brad H. McLean, First, New Braunfels.
- Texas: Wes T. Terry, Broadview, Abilene; replacing Brice D. Mandaville, First, Seguin.
- Texas: Ryan J. Gilbert, Lamar, Arlington; replacing Roger A. Yancey, West Conroe, Conroe.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Alabama: Benjamin D. Posey, First, Leroy.
- Florida: Curtis D. Clark, Thomasville Road, Tallahassee.
- Mississippi: Derrick Burt, First, Natchez.
- Ohio: Chad Keck, First Kettering.
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: *Madeline Harris, Ezekiel, Philadelphia, Pa.
- South Carolina: *Cynthia M. Cook, South Main Street, Greenwood.
- Texas: Jacob M. Fitzgerald, Denman Avenue, Lufkin.
North American Mission Board
Term expires in 2023
- West Virginia: Mason A. Ballard, Resurrection, Charleston; replacing Brandon Carter, Cross Lanes, Cross Lanes.
Term expires in 2025
- South Carolina: Wallace H. Harris, First, Simpsonville; replacing Randy Bradley, Locust Hill, Travelers Rest.
- Texas: Stephen B. Trammel, First, Houston; replacing Kenneth W. Priest, Prestonwood, Plano.
Term expires in 2026
- Alabama: Vacant; replacing Charles M. (Danny) Wood, Shades Mountain, Birmingham.
- New England: *Heather L. Kirk, Renewal, Boston, Mass.; replacing David Saylor, First, Manchester, Conn.
- North Carolina: *David E. Amiss, Poplar Spring, Bunn; replacing *Cynthia E. (Cindy) Bush, Bay Leaf, Raleigh.
- Northwest: *Daniel B. Kim, Well Community, Bellevue, Wash.; replacing Robert J. (Bob) Lowe, First, Yelm, Wash.
- Texas: Jeff Young, Champion Forest, Houston; replacing Denny J. Gorena, First, Leopard.
- Texas: *Amy N. Thompson, Redeemer, Lubbock; replacing *Zoila Lopez, First, Forney.
- Texas: Caleb M. Turner, Mesquite Friendship, Mesquite; replacing Jarrett L. Stephens, Champion Forest, Houston.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Florida: Brian E. Nall, Olive, Pensacola.
- Florida: William E. (Willy) Rice, Calvary, Clearwater.
- Louisiana: Gevan L. Spivey, First, Haughton.
- Mississippi: Tommy Mitchell, Agricola, Lucedale.
- Mississippi: Bill H. Wright, First, Purvis.
- Texas: Bill L. Coffey, Pinecrest, Silsbee.
Gateway Seminary
Term expires in 2024
- West Virginia: Vacant; replacing Donald R. Yeager, Southside, Parkersburg.
Term expires in 2025
- Virginia: Don L. Paxton, Rosedale, Abingdon; replacing *Raul Lozoya, Remnant, Richmond.
Term expires in 2026
- Maryland-Delaware-DC: Keith Myer, Harvest, Salisbury, Md.; replacing *Mark Trammell, Mt. Airy, Mt. Airy, Md.
- At-Large: Vacant; replacing Matt Carter, Sagemont, Houston.
Term expires in 2027
- Arkansas: Kelly D. Womack, Grand Avenue, Fort Smith; replacing Ronnie H. Deal, First, Greenwood.
- Michigan: Jerome Taylor, Eastgate, Burton; replacing Roberto R. Santos, Philippine International, Taylor.
- Oklahoma: Heath Tucker, Waterloo Road, Edmond; replacing M. Dale Griffin, Immanuel, Shawnee.
- At-Large: Young S. McCann, Journey, San Luis Obispo, Calif.; replacing *Robert Evans, First, San Francisco, Calif.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Illinois: Kevin Carrothers, First, Rochester.
- Pennsylvania-South Jersey: *Thomas M. (Tom) Toone, East Shore, Harrisburg, Pa.
- South Carolina: *Charles H. (Chuck) Morton, First, Taylors.
- At-Large: Walter A. Price, Fellowship in the Pass, Beaumont, Calif.
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Term expires in 2024
- Mississippi: Vacant; replacing *Douglas C. Rule, First, Jackson.
Term expires in 2025
- Local: Vacant.; replacing Nathan G. Rose, Liberty, Liberty, Mo.
Term expires in 2027
- Alabama: *Kris D. Cornutt, Twelfth Street, Rainbow City, replacing *Ben O. Character, Meadowbrook, Oxford.
- Louisiana: Jason P. Kees, East Leesville, Leesville; replacing Randall H. Tompkins, Calvary, Alexandria.
- Oklahoma: *Kelli Northcutt, First, Ponca City; replacing *Larry W. Sheppard, Clearview, Broken Arrow.
- Local: *Wade R. Pruitt, First, Clinton, Okla.; replacing Bryan C. Pain, First, Duncan, Okla.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Indiana: Larry T. Lewis, Vann Avenue, Evansville.
- Texas: *David C. Shanks, Travis Avenue, Fort Worth.
- Local: Jacob A. McMillian, Journey, St. Joseph, Mo.
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary
Term expires in 2023
- Nevada: Vacant; replacing Samuel J. (Sam) Crouch, Calvary, Elko.
- Local: Vacant; replacing *Gary W. Fordham, First, Petal.
Term expires in 2026
- Kentucky: Brian C. Hinton, Highview, Louisville; replacing Tim L. Searcy, Allen, Allen.
Term expires in 2027
- Maryland-Delaware-DC: Rhonda B. Caldwell, Kettering, Upper Marlboro, Md.; replacing *Daniel Shieh, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.
- New Mexico: Michael Kirby, Central, Clovis; replacing David G. Brittain, Celebration, Rio Rancho.
- Local: Reggie L. Bridges, Temple, Ruston, La.; replacing Michael E. (Mike) Shaw, First, Pelham.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Arkansas: Larry D. White, Central, Conway.
- Florida: Mark W. Warnock, Family, West Palm Beach.
- Mississippi: *William P. (Phil) Hanberry, Temple, Hattiesburg.
- Ohio: Timothy E. Binns, First, Fairborn.
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Term expires in 2027
- Local: *Ronnie W. Campbell, Swift Creek, Midlothian, Va.; replacing *Charles H. Cranford, Carmel, Charlotte, N.C.
- Local: *Joe Maltempi, The Heights, South Chesterfield, Va.; replacing *James R. Marston Jr., Hyland Heights, Lynchburg, Va.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Alabama: Ed Litton, Redemption, Saraland.
- Arkansas: Ryan A. Martin, University, Fayetteville.
- Florida: Aaron, D. Burgner, Lakes, Lakeland.
- New York: Charles E. (Chuck) Jennings, Ridgewood, Lockport.
Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Term expires in 2025
- Local: *Mark A. Jordan, Third Avenue, Louisville, Ky.; replacing *Howard A. Pope, Hurstbourne, Louisville, Ky.
Term expires in 2027
- Arkansas: *Tamara J. Buck, Second, Conway; replacing Jeff D. Breeding, Midtown, Little Rock.
- Arkansas: Courtney Reissig, Immanuel, Little Rock; replacing Nick G. Floyd, Cross, Springdale.
- California: Stephen A. Jones, Immanuel, Highland; Alfred M. (Merril) Smoak Jr., Trinity, Livermore.
- Kentucky: *Glen W. (Wayne) Braswell, Porter Memorial, Lexington; replacing Elizabeth H. (Ellie) Coursey, First, Henderson.
- Local: *Margaret G. Beachy, Ballardsville, Crestwood, Ky.; replacing *Patricia A. Skelton, Salem, Shelbyville, Ky.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Florida: H.B. Charles Jr., Shiloh, Jacksonville.
- Oklahoma: *Harold D. Mathena, Quail Springs, Oklahoma City.
- Tennessee: *Bobby T. Hancock, Bellevue, Cordova.
- Texas: *Sally M. Ramsay, Champion Forest, Houston.
- Local: *Thomas N. (Nat) Millican, Highview, Louisville.
- At-Large: Bryan T. Myers, Faith, Fairbanks, Alaska.
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
Term expires in 2023
- Florida: Bob Bumgarner, Chets Creek, Jacksonville; replacing Herb M. Reavis Jr., North Jacksonville, Jacksonville.
- At-Large: *George E. West II, North Garland, Garland, Texas; replacing *Jeanine D. Sanchez, High Point, Austin.
Term expires in 2027
- Georgia: *Andrew Bunnell, Prince Avenue, Bogart; replacing Jeff W. Crook, Blackshear Place, Flowery Branch.
- Ohio: *Joshua W. Grega, Lifepoint, Lewis Center; replacing Cornelious C. (Connie) Hancock, Springboro, Springboro.
- Texas: *Timothy A. Rothberg, Sagemont, Houston; replacing J. Kie Bowman, Hyde Park, Austin.
- At-Large: Joshua W. Allen, Parkway Hills, Plano, Texas; replacing *Don Whorton, First, Dallas, Texas.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027:
- Indiana: John C. Horn, City View, Avon.
- Louisiana: *Leon A. Stamm, Temple, Ruston.
- North Carolina: N. Todd Houston, Beach Road, Southport.
- At-Large: *Louie L. Lu, Birchman, Fort Worth, Texas.
Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission
Term expires in 2023
- New England: Mitchell W. Kimbrell, Christ Memorial, Williston, Vt.; replacing *Robert L. Orleck, Baptist Fellowship, Randolph, Vt.
Term expires in 2026
- Kansas-Nebraska: *Greg G. Greer, River Community, Wichita, Kan.; replacing Dan R. Anderson, Prairie Hills Southern, Augusta, Kan.
- Kentucky: Jaime F. Masso, Primera, Mayfield; replacing Lynn O. Traylor, Calvary, Glasgow.
- Mississippi: Matthew T. Morgan, Grace Community, Indianola; replacing Mike Aultman, Military, Sumrall.
- New York: *Paul Yoo, Fordham Community, Bronx; replacing Robert Dean, Tonawanda Indian, Basom.
Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026:
- Illinois: D. Scott Foshie, Steeleville, Steeleville.
- Virginia: *Christine Hoover, Charlottesville Community, Charlottesville.
- At-Large: David E. Prince, Ashland Avenue, Lexington.
- At-Large: Kevin L. Smith, Family Church Village, West Palm Beach.
Committee on Order of Business
Term expires in 2025
- *Ashley S. Davis, Dublin, Dublin, Ohio; replacing *Steven F. Bates, First, Winnfield, La.
- *Beth Holmes, Yellow Creek, Owensboro, Ky.; replacing *C. Joyce Hall, Broadmoor, Madison, Miss.
Credential Committee
Term expires in 2024
- *Jonathan Sams, Image, Marietta, Ga.; replacing Roger Spradlin, Valley, Bakersfield, Calif.
Term expires in 2025
- *Jill R. Rayburn, Edwards Road, Greenville, S.C.; replacing Greg Fields, Nellis, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Meagan N. Stedman, First, Westwego, La.; replacing *Sara K. Mills, Friendship, Conway, Ark.
- Vacant; replacing *Stacy Bramlett, First, Collierville, Tenn. (position to be filled by SBC Executive Committee)
An asterisk (*) indicates the person holds a non-church or denominational role.