Last Supper reenacted at Northwest Missouri churches

NORBORNE – Actors portrayed the events of the Last Supper in three churches in northwest Missouri during the Easter season. The actors sat at a long table at the front of the churches and spoke about their relationship with Jesus as they entered into the drama. Each of them gave a monologue of their recollection of events leading up to the Last Supper. Jesus Christ was portrayed as serving the supper to His disciples, and he invited the congregation to participate, as well.

The drama was performed in Enon Baptist Church, Dawn; Mooresville Christian Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Norborne on Palm Sunday, Good Friday and the Saturday before Easter. Seven area churches participated in the event, providing music, ushers and actors.

As the disciples entered they would speak a dramatic monologue to the congregation and then go to the table to sit silently with Jesus. They broke bread together with Jesus and acted out the events of that night leading up to the betrayal, arrest, trials and crucifixion of Jesus.

Music was performed between acts where disciples would enter. A lot of Scripture was read. Organizers tried to stay pretty much on the script of the Scriptures and did not try to add any dramatic license to tell the story, but enacted the events as Scripture recorded them.

John Mohler, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church played the role of Judas Iscariot. He spoke at the end of the drama offering an invitation to Christ.

He said it was a little unusual for Judas to offer the invitation. He spoke to the crowd sharing his sorrow and regret at betraying the Lord. But he also spoke of Peter’s denial of Christ and how he was subsequently restored by Jesus as a disciple. Mohler spoke of God’s grace and offered the crowd two pathways to follow: Judas or Peter.

Mohler said it was reminiscent of the Leonardo Da Vinci painting as the disciples assembled there at the table with Jesus.

After the supper was served to the disciples (and to the congregation) a dramatic moment occurred as Jesus looked directly at Judas Iscariot and said “Go quickly and do what you must do.”

This annual event was started five years ago by Mark Spradley, who was the pastor of Enon Baptist Church.

Mohler said they averaged about 110 attendees each of the three nights. Most of the participating churches have about 50 people in attendance most Sundays. It was also broadcast as a Facebook Live video and had 300 views.

Asked about the spiritual impact of the drama, Mohler said, “When I gave the Judas invitation there were a lot of tears being shed in the audience.”

He said they know of at least one lady who came to her pastor that evening, expressing her intent to “get things right with God.” He knew of others who were unchurched, who attended and seemed to be moved to get involved with the gospel and the church.

He was also glad to see so many churches (Baptist, Christian, Methodist, Federated and non-denominational) working together on the project.

It is available to be viewed as a post on the Facebook page of John Mohler.