‘We’re about God’s Kingdom,’ MBC’s Nelson says at Midwest March for Life

JEFFERSON CITY – Pro-life advocates should stand firmly on the Word of God as they strive to save lives, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) President Jon Nelson told men, women and young people gathered for the Midwest March for Life in the Rotunda of Missouri’s Capitol building here, April 20.

Praying that God would strengthen pro-life advocates for their task, Nelson told the crowd that public policy efforts and legislation can’t bring ultimate victory in the fight to defend unborn lives.

“Relying on man’s constructs will not do God’s will,” he said. “We’re about the kingdom of God. The kingdom of God does not come in Republican or Democrat, it does not come in liberal or conservative, it does not come in black or white. It comes because the people of God gather in the cause of God, to do the work of God, for the will of God, for the glory of God.”

Apart from this, the nearly 50-year “scourge” of Roe v Wade will continue to blot the nation, Nelson said.

“Don’t get twisted. Don’t get mistaken. Don’t get off because we listen to conservative or liberal, or whatever radio you want to watch. I don’t care,” he added, holding up his Bible. “This is the armor that we stand behind – God’s Word.”

Nelson, who serves as pastor of SOMA Community Church here, wasn’t the only Missouri Baptist to take the stage during the rally, which drew roughly 2,000 people to march around the Capitol building to defend the life of the unborn. Susan Klein, the executive director of Missouri Right to Life and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Holts Summit, took the platform later in the morning.

“It is important for us to pass legislation absolutely bathed in prayer and supported by our churches,” Klein said. “We have passed over 50 laws that are on the statute books. It has given us our foundation for ending abortion in Missouri. It will be our frontline of defense when Roe v Wade is overturned.”

The crowd responded with applause as Klein described new pro-life legislation being considered by the Mo. General Assembly, including a bill that would defund Planned Parenthood in the state.

Such legislative efforts can’t stop, especially if Roe v Wade is overturned, Klein said. “It is important that we remain vigilant.”