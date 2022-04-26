FBC Salem Easter pageant brings life transformation to audience members

SALEM – Jessica Emory, a member of First Baptist Church here, couldn’t have been more excited to invite friends to the church’s “Never Thirst Again” Easter pageant on April 10, 15 and 16.

“Many people do not know this, but the last time this was presented it changed my life,” she shared on the Facebook page for her company, Jessie-Lynn Photography. “It might just change yours too.”

Emory told The Pathway that God used the performance to “move mountains” in her life. It helped her work through personal grief, reassured her of God’s love and spiritually reawakened her. Soon after that pageant, her family joined FBC Salem. This year she used her artistic gifts, shooting photos of the pageant, some of which are featured alongside this article in The Pathway.

According to FBC Salem Pastor Joel Hayworth, the 2022 Easter pageant drew more than 1,000 people and transformed lives once again. This was the 17th pageant the church has produced since 1996. This year’s production was directed by Worship Pastor David Hancock, whom Hayworth called “a highly gifted song leader but an even better pastor.”

Having served as pastor of the church for only about six months, Hayworth said he wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the Easter pageant.

“However, the pageant exceeded my expectations in every way, as we had roughly 160 members of our church involved in some capacity,” he said. “Members spent countless hours on set construction, memorizing lines, learning new worship songs, and rehearsing scenes. Between the unity this event brought to our congregation, its impact on our community, and the numerous gospel seeds planted, I would say that the pageant was a resounding success by God’s grace. In addition, we have had families join our church due to this ministry!”

The performance “hit home” for many people, Hayworth said, “because they were able to see all the things that Jesus went through as a result of our sin.

“One young boy,” he added, “came forward the first night and shared that he wanted to be baptized. After some discussion, he shared that while watching the pageant, it finally clicked that Jesus died on the cross to save him from the punishment of his sins.”

Hayworth said he would to baptize this boy on April 24.

“This pageant followed the life of Jesus from the viewpoint of the woman at the well in John 4. It was moving to see how Jesus offered this outcast woman ‘living water’ and how He invites all of us to trust in His Gospel and never thirst again,” Hayworth said.

“During the resurrection scene,” he added, “many people in the audience each night began to clap and celebrate the truth that Jesus Christ rose from the grave and won for us the victory that we could never win for ourselves.

“We had people of all ages participate in the pageant, and it was humbling to watch lasting friendships emerge as a result of spending so much time together over the last five months.

“Not only was the gospel presented verbally through this pageant, but people left the church each night seeing with their own two eyes the love of God on full display as He sent His Son to be our substitute on the cross and rise from the grave. … I was humbled to see God’s people come together to present the gospel and invite so many in our community and beyond to witness its truth!”