SBU announces residence hall community space renovations

BOLIVAR (SBU) — Southwest Baptist University announces residence hall community space renovations beginning with Landen and Leslie halls this summer.

“During my first few months at SBU, our leadership team has been developing both short-term and long-term plans for adding value to the SBU campus experiences,” said Dr. Rick Melson, SBU president and professor of leadership. “These immediate improvements will make the community spaces more welcoming and make an immediate impact on the student resident experience.”

The residence hall community space renovations will begin this summer. Designed by N•FORM Architecture in Springfield, renovations include repurposing existing space to create more dynamic and functional community spaces in the residence hall lobbies.

“The enhancements to community spaces will make a significant impact for student residents as they live and learn,” Dr. Melson said. “Leslie and Landen have nearly 400 student residents, so this renovation will impact a considerable number of students. We plan to continue additional residence hall renovations over the next few summers. This is just the beginning!”

The renovations were announced to employees Wednesday, April 13, after the Board of Trustees met on April 12.

Dr. Melson also announced a new food service contractor, Provider Food Contracting Service, beginning June 1. The company specializes in creating a student-first dining experience. See separate story for more information.

Trustees’ meeting

Actions taken by the Board of Trustees include:

Setting Oct. 17-18, 2022; April 17-18, 2023; and Oct. 16-17, 2023, as future regular meeting dates for the Board of Trustees

Approving Faculty Senate revisions to the Faculty Handbook for 2022-23

Adopting the $53.15 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23

Approving the continuation of post-retirement benefits

Using Future Fund earnings for continual technology upgrades

“God is doing a great work at SBU,” Dr. Melson told the Board of Trustees. “We are building momentum across the entire university. Together, we can lead SBU to its greatest days ahead. These are some of the practical and functional ways we are doing that.”